Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Six Free), July 27-August 2

Air Conditioning Appreciation Month may be coming to a close, but we all know here in Houston we still have quite a few more days ahead to worship the A.C. And to help you out, this week we've got plenty to do indoors, from art shows to good books to great movies. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and six of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Saturnino Herrán, The Offering, 1913, oil on canvas. Courtesy of Museo Nacional de Arte, INBA, Mexico City

Local Arts Block Party

Talento Bilingue De Houston

6 p.m. Thursday, free

“Paint the Revolution: Mexican Modernism, 1910–1950,” the new comprehensive exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has inspired a party – an arts block party, that is. The MFAH and Talento Bilingue De Houston will present the celebration of local artists – such as GONZO247, Black Cassidy, Fabiola Blanco and David Flores – this Thursday at the Talento Bilingue De Houston center in the East End. DJ Ill will be on-hand to play a set, food trucks will be on-site and visitors will have the opportunity to watch art-making live and in person.

Bill Loehfelm will stop by Murder By The Book to promote his new book, The Devil’s Muse, along with Jordan Harper and Rob Hart. Photo by Sergio Lobo-Navia, The Bend Media

She Rides Shotgun, The Woman From Prague and The Devil's Muse book signings

Murder By The Book

6:30 p.m. Thursday, free

An ex-con and his daughter on the run from a prison gang. International intrigue in the Czech Republic. Escalating violence during a rookie cop’s first Mardi Gras beat. It’s three for the irresistible price of free this Thursday at Murder By The Book as Jordan Harper, Rob Hart and Bill Loehfelm all stop in to discuss their new books. Harper’s debut, She Rides Shotgun, boasts “expert pacing and well-developed characters”; “noir fans will be enthralled” by Hart’s The Woman From Prague; and Loehfelm “simmers the tensions” in his New Orleans-set novel, The Devil's Muse, “like the finest of cooks stirring a pot of gumbo with a bomb in it.”

Titanic

Houston Museum of Natural Science

7:15 p.m. Friday, $5

The cultural fascination with the RMS Titanic has hardly wavered in the last hundred years, but James Cameron’s 1997 drama is easily the most successful of all tales inspired by the ship’s sinking. The film grossed over 2 billion dollars, won 11 Oscars and spawned the highest-selling single of 1998, Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” – not to mention launching Leo-mania. DiCaprio’s ill-fated romance with Kate Winslet, set against one of the defining tragedies of the 20th century, remains one heck of a ride, and more than deserving of a screening in the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s “Take Two” series.

EXPAND Join The T.R.U.T.H. Project as they pay tribute to two iconic artists, Nina Simone and James Baldwin. Courtesy of The T.R.U.T.H. Project

He Loves Her: A Tribute to James Baldwin & Nina Simone

The MATCH

7:30 p.m. Friday, pay-what-you-can (suggested $10)

The T.R.U.T.H. Project closes the Next Iteration Theater Presents series with "He Loves Her: A Tribute to James Baldwin & Nina Simone." The tribute will utilize spoken-word and poetry, dance and vocals from the organization's artist ensemble to pay homage to the two iconic (and unapologetic) figures, just five days before James Baldwin's birthday. After the experience, make plans to stay for the artist talk back, starting immediately after the performance.

EXPAND Insomnia Gallery and Jaz Henry present an art show and market highlighting the work of black women artists this Friday. Courtesy of The Insomnia Gallery

Black Girl Magic Art Show & Market

Insomnia Gallery

7 p.m. Friday, free

Insomnia Gallery and mixed media artist Jaz Henry join forces to present the Black Girl Magic Art Show & Market, a celebration of the under-recognized work of black women artists. There is no set theme for the evening, but you can safely expect good art to line the walls. Insomnia will also host an outdoor art and maker market with over a dozen vendors outside of Bohemeo’s and inside, an open-mike night starting at 7 p.m. (arrive at 6:30 p.m. if you’re interested in participating). Check the Facebook page for more information, like a list of artists and DJs.