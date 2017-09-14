Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Nine Free), September 14-20

The Pearland International Festival returns with international food, cultural performances and plenty of all-day fun. Courtesy of the Pearland International Festival

Looking for something fun to do, but lacking in cash? Well, we’ve compiled a list for you. Saturday is Mexican Independence Day, so while you may notice a little extra south-of-the-border flair this week, you’ll also find some classic movies, a game night, a festival and some thought-provoking art. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and nine of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

EXPAND San Antonio-based Los Texmaniacs will play Discovery Green Thursday night with opener Amanda Cevallos & The High Hands. Courtesy of Discovery Green

Los Texmaniacs with Amanda Cevallos & The High Hands

Discovery Green

7 p.m. Thursday, free

If the city of San Antonio was a band, it would probably be Grammy winners Los Texmaniacs, their blend of rock, conjunto, country and blues a mighty fine representation of one of the Tex-Mexiest places on Earth. Thursday night, when the Alamo City-based band takes the stage at Discovery Green with their accordion and bajo sexto, they’ll be joined by opener Amanda Cevallos with the High Hands band. The bilingual Cevallos’s throwback style of country has taken her all the way to France and even landed her a residency at Austin’s legendary honky-tonk The Broken Spoke. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic – or just come hungry. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase at the Lake House.

Siblings are Forever is the first of four Norwegian documentaries to screen this month at 14 Pews. Courtesy of FIMfilm

Siblings are Forever

14 Pews

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Brother and sister Magnar and Oddny run their family farm in Kleiva, Norway, as it’s been done for generations – though they did upgrade from horse to tractor, and they picked up a cassette player in the ‘80s. But the pair, now in their seventies, contend with age and declining health, threats to not only their annual trek into the mountains for summer grazing but to their entire lifestyle, in Frode Fimland’s 2014 film Siblings are Forever. The film is the first of four Norwegian-produced documentaries, curated by Cressandra Thibodeaux, to be screened this month courtesy of 14 Pews’ collaboration with the Norwegian Consulate General and the Norwegian Film Institute. Saint Arnolds will be present providing complimentary beer, and there will be a talkback after each screening moderated by former Consul General of Norway Lasse Seim.

The Breakfast Club

Historic Market Square Houston

7:30 p.m. Friday, free

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and join a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal as Alamo Drafthouse Houston presents John Hughes’s classic, The Breakfast Club, at Historic Market Square. In the endlessly quotable and always relevant 1985 film – as if you haven’t seen it already – five seemingly disparate teenagers, trapped for a day in detention, break through the social strata of high school to find common ground and friendship in unlikely packages. Be sure to bring dinner or stop by one of the many restaurants in the area, like nearby Niko Niko’s, before the movie.

EXPAND The all-female mariachi band, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, comes to Houston to celebrate Mexican Independence at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre

El Grito featuring Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles

Miller Outdoor Theatre

7:30 p.m. Friday, free

On September 16, 1810, a priest named Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla residing in the Mexican city of Dolores rang the parish bell calling the Mexican people to rise against the Spanish and fight for independence. Known now as “el Grito,” meaning “the Cry,” it’s one of the most iconic moments in Mexican history, celebrated every year, and you can experience a Grito ceremony Friday night at Miller Outdoor Theatre, along with a performance from America's first all-female mariachi band, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles. Since forming in 1994, the ensemble has found success in the male-dominated world of mariachi, all while collecting accolades and performing for celebrities like Tom Cruise, Oprah and the Obamas.

The Pearland International Festival returns with international food, cultural performances and plenty of all-day fun. Courtesy of the Pearland International Festival

5th Annual Pearland International Festival

Pearland Town Center at Memorial Hermann Pavilion

11 a.m. Saturday, $10

The two-day festival may begin Friday, but Saturday’s festivities include international food; cultural performances from around the world, from Panama to India; live music by the Modulation Band, Sandy G. y Los Gavilanes and Brave Combo; and an enhanced Kids Zone, complete with face-painting, arts and crafts, and rides. Members of the Houston Rockets and Texans street teams will also be present. Remember, kids under 12 get in free, and service-member and senior tickets are only $5. This year the festival has also partnered with the Pearland Neighborhood Center and will be collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations on Saturday for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.