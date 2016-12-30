Fuzzy Pygmy Slow Loris Twin Babies Have Arrived at Moody Gardens

In the first such birth at Moody Gardens since 2011, twin pygmy slow loris babies have arrived in the Rainforest Pyramid just before the new year.

Part of a rare and endangered species, the loris twins are the offspring of Cai, a twin herself who was born at Moody Gardens in 2011, according to a jubilant Moody Gardens press release.

“We are very excited about the birth of twin lorises here at Moody Gardens. As an AZA zoological facility we are proud to be a part of many global conservation programs. Pygmy Slow Lorises are facing many threats to their population in their native range, and our mission at Moody Gardens is to help conserve species around the world,” said Assistant Curator, Paula Kolvig.

The pygmy slow loris twins have arrived! Photo courtesy of Moody Gardens

As cute as they are, and they are dang cute, lorises originated from Southeast Asia, are nocturnal and might not be something you want to take home.

They have a vice-like grip, move slowly, and have a venomous bite which is unique for a mammal.

According to Moody Gardens the loris has become endangered because of habitat loss and because of traditional medicine and illegal wildlife trade.

They are captured and their various body parts are used in different traditional medicine or practices because some cultures believe the animal can be used for healing. This combined with the issue that they are perceived to make good pets has led to the capture of many lorises and their numbers in the wild are dwindling.



Besides going over to Moody Gardens to have a look, here's how you can help. From now until January 8, buy a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Moody Brews at the Moody Gardens Hotel and some of the proceedswill be donated to help the loris in the wild.

