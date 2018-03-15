When Already Being the Largest Water Park in Houston Just Isn't Enough

It's 80 acres filled with rides, slides and rivers and restaurants, but during the coming months Wet'n'Wild SplashTown will expand its facilities over 30 additional adjacent acres that it already owns.

Already the largest water park in Houston, Wet'n'Wild SplashTown's leadership decided there was room for more family fun at its facilities. It's already been in operation for 33 years and has 41 attractions, water slides and rides — but somehow they've decided it's time for more. More lazy rivers. More thrill rides. More water.

"We've been researching the area and we just know that the Spring area and everything around here is continuing to increase in terms of size and scope," says Rosie Shepard, director of Sales and Marketing for the water park. "We're seeing a number of business and households growing in our area. Our corporate leaders decided we need to grow with the city and with our community."