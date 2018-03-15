When Already Being the Largest Water Park in Houston Just Isn't Enough

It's 80 acres filled with rides, slides and rivers and restaurants, but during the coming months Wet'n'Wild SplashTown will expand its facilities over 30 additional adjacent acres that it already owns.
Already the largest water park in Houston, Wet'n'Wild SplashTown's leadership decided there was room for more family fun at its facilities. It's already been in operation for 33 years and has 41 attractions, water slides and rides — but somehow they've decided it's time for more. More lazy rivers. More thrill rides. More water.
"We've been researching the area and we just know that the Spring area and everything around here is continuing to increase in terms of size and scope," says Rosie Shepard, director of Sales and Marketing for the water park. "We're seeing a number of business and households growing in our area. Our corporate leaders decided we need to grow with the city and with our community."
Shepard says the plan will take several years to bring to completion. "It's early to say what exactly we're going to see but right now we're looking at more family rides, more seating, more shading, more parking. It will also include a torrent river." There will also be more towers for additional slides.
"Right now our customers really enjoy coming to the park," she says. "We want to increase our footprint so that our guests can continue to have fun while they're visiting the park."
Asked if there will be any new types of rides, Shepard says they don't know yet. "We're looking at everything to see what would be best for this park."
The most popular ride already at SplashTown? "It's our Alien Chaser," she says. "It's the only one of its kind in Texas. It's a one-person or two-person slalom."
"I think one thing about the water parks is we have something for everyone. It's fun, easy, convenient; you can bond with your family. We offer that one stop experience. We have great restaurants, diversity in food."
Wet'n'Wild SplashTown reopens for the summer on Saturday, May 5. Until then, they're busy refurbishing rides and getting everything ready for the big day.
