Go Rogue this Weekend with Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park in Katy

EXPAND See those stormtroopers approaching? It's part of the action at Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park, where they've gone full Rebel, taking the menu to the beaches of Scarif and serving up fried fish sliders with grilled pineapple and cabbage slaw. Photo by Heather Kennedy

You know you're going to see it. Multiple times. So why not catch all of the action on the big screen while scarfing down some grub inspired by planet Scarif? This full-on gustatory assault embraces this weekend's release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and it's all going down at Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park, with three days of comics, photo ops, sci fi action and beach-inspired menu specials.

8th Dimension Comics & Games (this year's Best of Houston® winner for Best Hobby Shop) has a pop-up at Alamo Drafthouse this Friday and Saturday, with all of the latest and greatest Star Wars comics and toys ready to take their place in your growing collection. That's going down from 5 to 10 p.m. December 16 and again from 3 to 10 p.m. December 17.

Be sure to check out the custom photo booth, which has been capturing this epic moment in cinematic history since Thursday night. In a galaxy-wide transmission, Robert Saucedo informed us via Alamo comlink that the booth has a beach-themed backdrop with lightsabers, blasters, Death Star beach balls and masks. "Guests can hold up a sign that says 'Happy Holidays from Scarif' to make a great Star Wars-themed holiday card," transmitted Saucedo. He says they'll keep the selfie-friendly booth up through January 4, because we know you'll be back again and again.

EXPAND Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park has set up a Rogue One inspired custom photo booth with lightsabers, blasters and masks. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm

You won't be able to miss the cosplayers of the 501st Legion. Members from the Houston chapter will be milling around on Sunday, in full regalia, greeting movie fans and taking pictures. Look for them from 1 to 8 p.m. December 18.

Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park challenged their culinary team to come up with a menu worthy of this epic adventure. They took to the beach, literally, tricking out the menu with tropical flavors: island salad with coconut-lime dressing, slow-roasted jerk sweet potatoes and grilled shrimp on avocado toast. You'll want to pocket the commemorative menu and take it back to home base; it features a die-cut schematic of the Death Star.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story screens in both 2-D and 3-D this weekend; visit drafthouse.com/houston/show/2d-rogue-one-a-star-wars-story or drafthouse.com/houston/show/3d-rogue-one-a-star-wars-story to start your adventure.

Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park, 531 South Mason Road, Katy, 281-492-6900, drafthouse.com/houston/theater/mason-park.

