Talk About Short Notice. Gregory Boyd Leaves the Alley Theatre.

Gregory Boyd, the longtime artistic director of the Alley Theatre has just announced he is leaving effective this Thursday, January 11.

In two days? Huh? Did anyone have time to plan a party?

An accolade-filled announcement was released at 6:02 p.m. and attempts to reach the contact people at Pierpont Communications and the Alley Theatre itself for further explanation were greeted with "our office is closed for the day" voice mails. So a two-days-and-I'm-gone announcement wasn't the only timing issue.