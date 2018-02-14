Here's How to Get Your Tickets to Hamilton in Houston

It has just been announced that tickets for Hamilton will be on sale as of Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. in Houston. The tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan® in a system "that allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots," according to a release from Broadway at the Hobby today.

From the release:

Ticketmaster Verified Fan® registration begins now and will close Monday, February 19, at 11:59 PM CT. Visit hamiltonhou.tmverifiedfan.com to register.

Those who registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on Thursday, February 22 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on sale. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan® on sale will be available for purchases online only.

Tickets will be available for performances April 24 through May 20, 2018.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $80.50 - $194.50, with a select number of $592.50 premium seats available. There will be a lottery for thirty-two (32) $10 orchestra seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the Hobby Center Box Office starting at 11:00 AM CT; patrons may line up beginning at 7:00 AM CT.