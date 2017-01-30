Have a Behind the Scenes Look at A.D. Players' New George Theater, Opening Soon

It’s not every new theater building that incorporates Bibles into its building. But know that when audiences step into the new $18 million Jeannette and L. M. George Theater, home to the A.D. Players, the Christian theme that has permeated the company’s productions has not been left behind.

Six Bibles are buried in the foundations in the new location at 5420 Westheimer in Uptown Houston. Scripture verses were written on the building’s floor and then covered by carpet. “We’re standing on the foundation of God in our building,” says Ric Hodgin, A,D, Players Managing Director.

On less celestial level, the number of stalls in the women’s restroom has increased from two to 16. The number of seats has more than doubled from 212 to 440. Fly space has been added on the sides and now they can extend above the stage 75 feet (previously it was 18).

In the move from Grace Theater on W. Alabama, their home for 39 years, lights, acoustics and controls have all been improved and the look of the new facility is very light and airy. “The acoustics in here are so exciting. I had two people up in that booth and I was down on the stage and they were talking in the booth I could hear them and they could hear me talking in just a normal voice.”

All of this is just Phase 1, additional improvements will come later.

In this, their 50th Anniversary Season, the company’s productions will continue to focus on Christian and family friendly themes with To Kill a Mockingbird the first play in the new facility, opening February 12.

Jeannette Clift George founded the A.D. Players in 1967. She was an actress at the Alley Theatre, with the New York Shakespeare Company and off-Broadway. She also wrote more than 300 plays and in 1975 was a Golden Globe film nominee for her role as Corrie Ten Boom in The Hiding Place.