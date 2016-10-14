Hefty Historical Bio Gives General Grant Newfound Respect...and Truth
|
Ulysses S. Grant was a renowned horseman. Here he poses with one of his favorites, the powerful Cincinnati.
Getty Images
American Ulysses: A Life of Ulysses S. Grant
By Ronald C. White
826 pp.
$35
Random House
But as White’s massive new biography vociferously argues – and backs up by many years of research and access to documents unseen by any previous biographer – is that only the parts
White –best known as an Abraham Lincoln scholar – attempts and succeeds at recasting the life and career of Ulysses Grant. A man who was not a bloodthirsty conqueror, but saw war as an unfortunate means to a necessary end and took no pleasure in gloating over a fallen enemy. Even the most hard-bitten Confederate generals had to give him respectful accolades for his humane and forward-thinking terms of the “Lost Cause’s” surrender.
Upcoming Events
-
The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses - Master Quest
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pm
-
Jim Breuer
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 7:00pm
-
John Cleese & Eric Idle
TicketsTue., Nov. 29, 7:30pm
-
Jeff Dunham: Perfectly Unbalanced Tour
TicketsThu., Dec. 1, 7:30pm
-
Brian Regan
TicketsFri., Dec. 2, 8:00pm
He was also a man who loved novels and the
Ulysses Grant – so appropriately named for the wandering hero of Greek Myth - was not an eloquent speaker, nor a fiery personality. But he had a quiet reserve, dignity, and nose-to-the-grindstone attitude that he
He didn’t even want to go to West Point military
It’s in this conflict where he made his first real-life military impact, serving under Zachary Taylor. He visited Austin, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi before driving into Mexico, where he had his first victory as a regiment leader in the Battle of Resaca de la Palma at the age of 23. Though White notes he had incredibly sympathy for the Mexican civilians caught in the conflict, even learning some Spanish to better communicate.
Grant actually quit the U.S. Army, returning only when he felt he could make a contribution to the brewing Civil War. As his armies racked up victories at Fort Donelson, Shiloh, Chattanooga, and Vicksburg (which White calls “the most impressive military operation on American soil”), his stature grew, as did his fond relationship with Abraham Lincoln.
The controversies with fellow generals and political maneuvering served him well in trading an Army encampment for the White House, elected at the then-youngest age of any president at 46.
|
Ulysses S. Grant (left) goes over Civil War battle plans and intelligence in the field.
Getty Images
His two terms were pockmarked by scandal, and his goals for Reconstruction and healing a badly scarred nation did not always meet acclaim and cooperation with others in the government. His occasional suppression of journalists and newspapers critical of his job performance also tarnished his use of power.
When he finally left the top seat of government, he commented “I was never so happy in my life as the day I left the White House. I felt like a boy getting out of school.”
Also making him feel like a love-struck boy was his strong and dedicated marriage with wife, Julia, and
When Grant and his wife made a 2 ½
Since he quit the Army to run for President, Ulysses Grant never received a pension, so he had to keenly use investments to support his family. When a business partner took off with a large amount of money that Grant had borrowed with his name and reputation as collateral, the family was faced with a financial crisis.
Rescue came in the form of author Mark Twain, who urged Grant to write his memoirs. Reluctantly, but then with zeal, Grant worked feverishly on it, completing the manuscript only shortly before throat cancer (those damn cigars again) took his life in 1885 at the age of 63. But the book ensured his family’s financial
With American Ulysses, White has made a bold new case for immediate reconsideration of its subject on many levels. White’s writing can be dry at times, and he does spend far more pages on the minutiae of specific Civil War battles and not nearly enough on Grant’s eight years as President. But his effort more than pays off with a fresh, detailed look at a man who, in his lifetime, saw a
Get the Theater Newsletter
Get a rundown of upcoming theater events and ticket deals in Houston.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Plastic Cup Boyz
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:00pm
-
Open World Dance Foundation presents CINDERELLA
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:30pm
-
Jersey Boys (Touring)
TicketsTue., Nov. 15, 7:30pm
-
"The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On"
TicketsFri., Oct. 14, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!