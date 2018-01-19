Houston Grand Opera Announces its 2018-19 Season to Be Performed at the Wortham

Houston Grand Opera today announced its 2018-19 season complete with a world premiere, two new productions of classics and perhaps most important of all to many opera goers, a return to its home at the Wortham Center.

Of course, you'll have to wait until October 2018 for all the Harvey flooding repairs to be done.

The Flying Dutchman in a new production takes lead-off position (October 19 through November 2) followed by a revival of the 2012 HGO production of La bohème in which soprano Nicole Heaston will make a role debut as Mimi.