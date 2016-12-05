Houston Bands, Fashion Designers Set to Take the Stage at Artopia this January

EXPAND Gio Chamba tore it up last year at Artopia 2016. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

Since bursting on the scene last year, Camera Cult has been quickly climbing the ladders, on their way to becoming Houston's next big act. The smooth dance vibes of David Gonzalez, Nicco Martinez and Ricky J. Vasquez have just been added to the line-up for the 9th Annual Houston Press Artopia®, joining previously announced bands Black Kite and The Beans.

Vicky Lynn and James Templeton, the duo behind Black Kite, produce haunting music that pulls from an array of genres, including industrial, rock and indie-pop infused with ferocious grit. They also made the short list in the 2016 Houston Press Music Awards for the category, "More People Should Know About...."

The Beans have been gigging a lot in Austin of late, but they'll be in H-Town January 28, 2017 for one of our biggest signature events of the year, bringing their bad-ass slamming sound, courtesy of Sam Griffin (vocals/guitar), Christian Galatoire (guitar), Daniel Taylor (bass) and Brendan Hall (drums).

EXPAND Last year's runway shows gave us a glimpse at the latest fashion from Houston's talented designers. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

DJ Bruce Waine will be keeping the house hopping at Artopia 2017, bridging the gap between fashion runway shows styled by Zahzi Events and featuring some of Houston's hippest designers. We just added up-and-coming fashionista Breccia Demartini to the mix. Drawing from her time in Australia, Demartini emphasizes fabric and fit when designing authentic clothing.

She will be joined on the Artopia runway by previously announced local designers: Damsel White Label (custom fashion for brides and bridesmaids), KYRA (helmed by sportswear designer Kemi Alao) and VicRen (led by fashion designer Victor Renovato).

Artopia is the place to see and be seen while indulging in culture, fashion, art, music and food. In addition to an immersive art experience (more on that in a moment), we also will honor the 2017 winners of the MasterMind® Awards, sponsored by Stella Artois. The three winners will each receive a no-strings-attached check for $2,000 and will be featured in a cover story in the Houston Press. It's our way of recognizing these local individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact in the local arts community.

Image courtesy of Houston Press

Houston Press Artopia is set for 8 to 11 p.m. January 28, 2017 at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter Street. To purchase tickets, visit our ticket portal here.

General admission tickets range from $45 to $60. Jumper Maybach VIP admission tickets range from $75 to $100 and include complimentary valet, access to the Jumper Maybach VIP lounge with seating and private bar, a catered spread, and an up-close look at Maybach's colorful art.

While we're still on the lookout for visual artists to show their stuff at Winter Street Studios, we've already received some head-turning submissions, and plan to release the names of ten participating artists on Monday, December 12, 2016. We've got some big names in the local art world, and they'll be showing knock-your-socks-off art on the big night.

For details on how to apply and what to expect if you're selected, keep reading.

EXPAND We're still on the lookout for visual artists to show their stuff at Artopia 2017, but the deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

Artopia® is a curated show, and we have space limitations, so not every applicant will be accepted. Selected artists will be assigned exhibition space (each space is different, though the average is ten feet in height and 16 feet wide). Artists are responsible for load-in and load-out duties the weekend of January 28. Any sales from the show go 100 percent to the artist. Artopia® 2017 has an all-adult vibe, so all artists must be 21 years of age or older. There is no fee to participate, and artists receive two general admission tickets to the popular event.

To apply, send small JPEG images of three to five works you would exhibit if selected and a couple of sentences about yourself to: artopia@houstonpress.com.

We want to see images of works you would show if selected, not a survey of your entire career or images from works you no longer own.

If you're interested in showing film, video, sculpture or other art that will require special arrangements, please note that in your message.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016. All artists will receive notification of their status (accepted or declined) no later than Thursday, December 29.

For more information, visit HoustonPressArtopia.com.

