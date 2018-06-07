Death by Natural Causes at HMNS Brings a Dose of Dark Reality

There’s a wonderfully morbid bent to the Houston Museum of Natural Science lately, and it’s reached a delicious acme (so far) with Death by Natural Causes. The temporary exhibit on the already dark and somewhat spooky third floor of the museum is a celebration of all the ways the world can kill you, and in doing so it also teaches a vital lesson about the way we live and the magic of statistics.

Can you identify the poisonous mushrooms? Photo by Lynda Rouner

The exhibit runs a pretty wide gamut of dangers. Poisons get one of the most prominent places, and a lot about ourselves can be learned by what toxins we’ve come into contact with over our history. Some of the highlights include a small exhibit about the Radium Girls, a group of female factory workers who poisoned themselves painting luminescent watch faces and whose case eventually led to the creation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Their bosses told them to use their wet lips to “point” their brushes, leading to them ingesting hazardous amounts of radium. Another neat example of mankind’s endless ingenuity when it comes to misusing natural resources is a reproduction of a dress where copper and arsenic were mixed together to make a green color. The coloring would activate when it got wet, say in the rain or from sweat, and the wearer would be poisoned to death.

A plague doctor uniform Photo by Lynda Rouner

If you’re into animals, then Death by Natural Causes has some really fun stuff. Outside of the Houston Zoo, the museum probably now houses the most diverse collection of venomous creatures in the city. Spider, snakes, scorpions and centipedes are all on display along with the probability of dying by their bites and stings. That’s in addition to some rather over-the-top displays of stuffed remains and posed skeletons. I haven’t seen better bone art since the last time I was at Wilde Collection. The skeleton man being chased by a skeleton komodo dragon was particular, ghoulish fun.