Houston Festival Celebrates Lamborghini Miura, the World's First Supercar

EXPAND Celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Lamborghini Miura and ogle the vintage, premium and racing cars at the 5th Anniversary Lamborghini Festival. Photo by Dennis Nguyen

It's a big year for Lamborghini. The iconic brand is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the birth of car creator Ferruccio Elio Arturo Lamborghini, the 50-year anniversary of the Miura – often called the world's first supercar – and one of the largest events of its type in the country: the 5th Anniversary Lamborghini Festival.

The three-day weekend, dubbed LF155, kicks off with a few ultra-exclusive events, including a ticketed fashion show by Lucho, a registration-only stampede breakfast and Raging Bull Run, and a swanky VIP mixer and after-party at Clé.

But we're pumped about Sunday's free line-up at CityCentre. “We will have anywhere from 70 to 90 Lamborghinis around there,” says Jorge Verdejo, who founded the festival along with Alfonso Zaza. “We will have [Formula race car driver] Dani Clos from Spain flying in, and Alex Popow,” who scored the Prototype Challenge victory recently at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

EXPAND Valentino Balboni was a test driver for Lamborghini for 40 years. Meet him and other racing greats at the 5th Anniversary Lamborghini Festival on October 9. Photo by Dennis Nguyen

Returning luminary Valentino Balboni also will be at the event. A test driver for Lamborghini for 40 years, he revved his way up the ranks to become chief tester until government work regulations forced his retirement in 2008.

“It's fun for Lamborghini owners; [we have judging for] kids' choice, best in show, best vintage Lamborghini,” says Verdejo. “He flies in from Italy; he's an icon for the brand. He bases it on, 'What are the kids most excited to see out there;' it might be a special edition, it might be dressed up with a Batman symbol.

“They'll also get to meet Batventador, a very famous Lamborghini owner from California. [Her car is] dressed up as the Batmobile; she's dressed up as Batgirl. Throughout California she also supports children battling cancer,” says Verdejo, adding that proceeds from the annual event benefit the local nonprofit Bennett's Bears, which provides Build-a-Bears to children who are battling cancer and other diseases.

In case you get Lambo-fever, be warned that prices for purchasing a new Lamborghini start at about $230,000, with premium models like the Invincible costing as much as half a million dollars. “It's a big day for Lamborghini the brand. We promote the lifestyle, the uniqueness,” says Verdejo. “[We have] vintage Lamborghinis not on the street to the latest and greatest to race cars.” He says they have slot car racing, kids' activities and a Lamborghini drawing contest for children ages 3 to 10. (“They get to win really cool Lamborghini stuff.”)

The swag isn't just for children, though. Purchasing a $35 raffle ticket could win you a pair of custom cuff links made of emeralds and rubies inset in white and yellow gold; its retail vale is more than $10,000.

“There's activities, food, vendors,” says Verdejo. The restaurants are open; you will not get bored. And then there's the ceremony at the end. Pretty exciting stuff.”

The 5th Anniversary Lamborghini Festival is open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. October 9, CityCentre, 800 Town and Country Boulevard, lamborghinifestival.com. Free.

