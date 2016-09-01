Houston Press Arts Guide 2016: Film Listings

Film still from Andy Warhol, Sunset, 1967. © 2016 The Andy Warhol Museum

Here's what's coming up in the next year for film enthusiasts in Houston:

Through January 8

Andy Warhol: Sunset

The Menil Collection

713-525-9400 | menil.org

September 2016

Movies Houstonians Love

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7515 | mfah.org/films

September 1

Totally ‘80s Sing-Along

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 2016

Turkish Film Festival

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7515 | mfah.org/films

September 3

Batman, Batman Returns Double Feature

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 3

Movie Party: Beetlejuice

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 4

City Lights

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 4

Corpse Bride

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 4

Edward Scissorhands

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 6

Sakura Killers

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 7

Mars Attacks!

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 7

Shedding Light

Aurora Picture Show and The Menil Collection

Aurora Picture Show

713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

September 8

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds: One More Time With Feeling

Landmark River Oaks Theatre

713-524-2175 | landmarktheatres.com/houston

Sundance Cinemas Houston

713-223-3456 | sundancecinemas.com

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 9

Magic Mike XXL

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 9

Zert (The Joke)

Czech Center Museum Houston

713-528-2060 | czechcenter.org

September 10

Beetlejuice Movie Party

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 10

Movie Party: Pee-Wee

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 10

Movie Under the Moon sponsored by First Colony Church of Christ; Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

September 10

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Landmark River Oaks Theatre

713-524-2175 | landmarktheatres.com/houston

September 11, 14

Labyrinth 30th Anniversary

Fathom Events

Various locations

855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

September 11

Mars Attacks!

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 11

Sweeney Todd

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 12, 14

Kenshin Part II: Kyoto Inferno

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 14

Fantastic Fest: Melody of Rebellion

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 15

No Asylum: The Untold Chapter of Anne Frank’s Story, with Director Paula Fouce

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

September 15

Ultimate ‘90s Sing-Along

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 16-17

12th Annual Business of Film Conference

Southwest Alternate Media Project

Rice University, Rice Media Center

713-522-8592 | swamp.org

September 16

Arianna vs Rhianna Sing-Along

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 16

Friday Flicks on The Lawn: Friday Night Lights

GreenStreet

832-320-1201 | greenstreetdowntown.com/happenings

September 16

Silicon Cowboys

14 Pews

281-888-9677 | 14pews.org

September 17

Death Salon Film Festival

Aurora Picture Show and the Order of the Good Death

Aurora Picture Show

713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

September 17

Movie Party: Batman

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 17

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure Movie Party

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 18

Chaplin at Essany

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 18

Corpse Bride

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 18

Monster Mash: Dracula

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 18

Richard II

The Globe on Screen

Landmark River Oaks Theatre

713-524-2175 | onscreen.shakespearesglobe.com

September 18, 21

TCM Big Screen Classics: Dr. Strangelove

Fathom Events

Various locations

855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

September 19

The Goonies Quote-Along

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 19

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with Cast Live!

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 20

Ninotchka

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 20

To Joey, With Love

Fathom Events

Various locations

855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

September 21

Monster Mash: Dracula

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 22

Quarterly Mobile Phone Film Festival

Rec Room

713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com

September 23

Black Swan

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 23

Comedy Gold, curated by Andrea Glover

Aurora Picture Show

713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

September 23

Reset

14 Pews

281-888-9677 | 14pews.org

September 23

Rowdy Magic Mike XXL

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 24

A Clockwork Orange

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 24

Phantasm

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 25

Big Fish

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 25

Edward Scissorhands

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 26

Presidential Debates

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 27

SWAMP Salon

Southwest Alternate Media Project

Multiple venues

713-522-8592 | swamp.org

September 28

Andy Warhol: Sunset, followed by a film from the Menil archives

The Menil Collection

713-525-9400 | menil.org

September 28

Vanished | Left Behind: Next Generation

Fathom Events

Various locations

855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

September 29

Ariana vs Rihanna Sing-A-Long

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 30

Float & Flick at Hotel Derek: E.T.

Hotel Derek

713-961-3000 | hotelderek.com

October 2

Nosferatu

Alamo Drafthouse

Vintage Park

832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

October 3, 5

Kenshin Part III: The Legend Ends

Alamo Drafthouse

Mason Park

281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

October 5

Andy Warhol: Sunset, followed by a film from the Menil archives

The Menil Collection

713-525-9400 | menil.org

October 7

Rok dabla (Year of the Devil)

Czech Center Museum Houston

713-528-2060 | czechcenter.org

October 7

Third Coast Dance Film Festival

Aurora Picture Show and Third Coast Dance Film Festival

Aurora Picture Show

713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

October 12

The Met: Live in HD | Tristan und Isolde Encore

Fathom Events

Various locations

855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

October 15, 17

The Royal Opera: Norma

Sundance Cinemas Houston

713-223-3456 | sundancecinemas.com

October 16

Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age

Fathom Events

Various locations

855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com