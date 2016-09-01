menu

Houston Press Arts Guide 2016: Film Listings

Five Bizarre Films You've Got to Watch at Least Once


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston Press Arts Guide 2016: Film Listings

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Houston Press
Film still from Andy Warhol, Sunset, 1967.
Film still from Andy Warhol, Sunset, 1967.
© 2016 The Andy Warhol Museum
A A

Here's what's coming up in the next year for film enthusiasts in Houston: 

Through January 8
Andy Warhol: Sunset
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org

September 2016
Movies Houstonians Love
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7515 | mfah.org/films

September 1
Totally ‘80s Sing-Along
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

Upcoming Events

September 2016
Turkish Film Festival
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7515 | mfah.org/films

September 3
Batman, Batman Returns Double Feature
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 3
Movie Party: Beetlejuice
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 4
City Lights
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 4
Corpse Bride
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 4
Edward Scissorhands
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 6
Sakura Killers
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 7
Mars Attacks!
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 7
Shedding Light
Aurora Picture Show and The Menil Collection
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

September 8
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds: One More Time With Feeling
Landmark River Oaks Theatre
713-524-2175 | landmarktheatres.com/houston
Sundance Cinemas Houston
713-223-3456 | sundancecinemas.com
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 9
Magic Mike XXL
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 9
Zert (The Joke)
Czech Center Museum Houston
713-528-2060 | czechcenter.org

September 10
Beetlejuice Movie Party
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 10
Movie Party: Pee-Wee
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 10
Movie Under the Moon sponsored by First Colony Church of Christ; Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com

September 10
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Landmark River Oaks Theatre
713-524-2175 | landmarktheatres.com/houston

September 11, 14
Labyrinth 30th Anniversary
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

September 11
Mars Attacks!
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 11
Sweeney Todd
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 12, 14
Kenshin Part II: Kyoto Inferno
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 14
Fantastic Fest: Melody of Rebellion
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 15
No Asylum: The Untold Chapter of Anne Frank’s Story, with Director Paula Fouce
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org

September 15
Ultimate ‘90s Sing-Along
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 16-17
12th Annual Business of Film Conference
Southwest Alternate Media Project
Rice University, Rice Media Center
713-522-8592 | swamp.org

September 16
Arianna vs Rhianna Sing-Along
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 16
Friday Flicks on The Lawn: Friday Night Lights
GreenStreet
832-320-1201 | greenstreetdowntown.com/happenings

September 16
Silicon Cowboys
14 Pews
281-888-9677 | 14pews.org

September 17
Death Salon Film Festival
Aurora Picture Show and the Order of the Good Death
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

September 17
Movie Party: Batman
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 17
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure Movie Party
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 18
Chaplin at Essany
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 18
Corpse Bride
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 18
Monster Mash: Dracula
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 18
Richard II
The Globe on Screen
Landmark River Oaks Theatre
713-524-2175 | onscreen.shakespearesglobe.com

September 18, 21
TCM Big Screen Classics: Dr. Strangelove
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

September 19
The Goonies Quote-Along
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 19
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with Cast Live!
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 20
Ninotchka
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 20
To Joey, With Love
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

September 21
Monster Mash: Dracula
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 22
Quarterly Mobile Phone Film Festival
Rec Room
713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com

September 23
Black Swan
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 23
Comedy Gold, curated by Andrea Glover
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

September 23
Reset
14 Pews
281-888-9677 | 14pews.org

September 23
Rowdy Magic Mike XXL
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 24
A Clockwork Orange
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 24
Phantasm
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 25
Big Fish
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 25
Edward Scissorhands
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 26
Presidential Debates
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 27
SWAMP Salon
Southwest Alternate Media Project
Multiple venues
713-522-8592 | swamp.org

September 28
Andy Warhol: Sunset, followed by a film from the Menil archives
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org

September 28
Vanished | Left Behind: Next Generation
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

September 29
Ariana vs Rihanna Sing-A-Long
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

September 30
Float & Flick at Hotel Derek: E.T.
Hotel Derek
713-961-3000 | hotelderek.com

October 2
Nosferatu
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston

October 3, 5
Kenshin Part III: The Legend Ends
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston

October 5
Andy Warhol: Sunset, followed by a film from the Menil archives
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org

October 7
Rok dabla (Year of the Devil)
Czech Center Museum Houston
713-528-2060 | czechcenter.org

October 7
Third Coast Dance Film Festival
Aurora Picture Show and Third Coast Dance Film Festival
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

October 12
The Met: Live in HD | Tristan und Isolde Encore
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com

October 15, 17
The Royal Opera: Norma
Sundance Cinemas Houston
713-223-3456 | sundancecinemas.com

October 16
Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >