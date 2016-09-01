Houston Press Arts Guide 2016: Film Listings
|
Film still from Andy Warhol, Sunset, 1967.
© 2016 The Andy Warhol Museum
Here's what's coming up in the next year for film enthusiasts in Houston:
Through January 8
Andy Warhol: Sunset
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org
September 2016
Movies Houstonians Love
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7515 | mfah.org/films
September 1
Totally ‘80s Sing-Along
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
Upcoming Events
-
Russian Grand Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:00pm
-
Mamma Mia! (Touring)
TicketsThu., Oct. 6, 7:30pm
-
Plastic Cup Boyz
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:00pm
-
Jersey Boys (Touring)
TicketsTue., Nov. 15, 7:30pm
-
The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses - Master Quest
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pm
September 2016
Turkish Film Festival
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7515 | mfah.org/films
September 3
Batman, Batman Returns Double Feature
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 3
Movie Party: Beetlejuice
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 4
City Lights
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 4
Corpse Bride
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 4
Edward Scissorhands
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 6
Sakura Killers
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 7
Mars Attacks!
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 7
Shedding Light
Aurora Picture Show and The Menil Collection
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org
September 8
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds: One More Time With Feeling
Landmark River Oaks Theatre
713-524-2175 | landmarktheatres.com/houston
Sundance Cinemas Houston
713-223-3456 | sundancecinemas.com
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 9
Magic Mike XXL
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 9
Zert (The Joke)
Czech Center Museum Houston
713-528-2060 | czechcenter.org
September 10
Beetlejuice Movie Party
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 10
Movie Party: Pee-Wee
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 10
Movie Under the Moon sponsored by First Colony Church of Christ; Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
September 10
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Landmark River Oaks Theatre
713-524-2175 | landmarktheatres.com/houston
September 11, 14
Labyrinth 30th Anniversary
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com
September 11
Mars Attacks!
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 11
Sweeney Todd
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 12, 14
Kenshin Part II: Kyoto Inferno
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 14
Fantastic Fest: Melody of Rebellion
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 15
No Asylum: The Untold Chapter of Anne Frank’s Story, with Director Paula Fouce
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
September 15
Ultimate ‘90s Sing-Along
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 16-17
12th Annual Business of Film Conference
Southwest Alternate Media Project
Rice University, Rice Media Center
713-522-8592 | swamp.org
September 16
Arianna vs Rhianna Sing-Along
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 16
Friday Flicks on The Lawn: Friday Night Lights
GreenStreet
832-320-1201 | greenstreetdowntown.com/happenings
September 16
Silicon Cowboys
14 Pews
281-888-9677 | 14pews.org
September 17
Death Salon Film Festival
Aurora Picture Show and the Order of the Good Death
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org
September 17
Movie Party: Batman
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 17
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure Movie Party
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 18
Chaplin at Essany
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 18
Corpse Bride
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 18
Monster Mash: Dracula
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 18
Richard II
The Globe on Screen
Landmark River Oaks Theatre
713-524-2175 | onscreen.shakespearesglobe.com
September 18, 21
TCM Big Screen Classics: Dr. Strangelove
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com
September 19
The Goonies Quote-Along
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 19
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with Cast Live!
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 20
Ninotchka
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 20
To Joey, With Love
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com
September 21
Monster Mash: Dracula
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 22
Quarterly Mobile Phone Film Festival
Rec Room
713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com
September 23
Black Swan
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 23
Comedy Gold, curated by Andrea Glover
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org
September 23
Reset
14 Pews
281-888-9677 | 14pews.org
September 23
Rowdy Magic Mike XXL
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 24
A Clockwork Orange
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 24
Phantasm
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 25
Big Fish
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 25
Edward Scissorhands
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 26
Presidential Debates
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 27
SWAMP Salon
Southwest Alternate Media Project
Multiple venues
713-522-8592 | swamp.org
September 28
Andy Warhol: Sunset, followed by a film from the Menil archives
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org
September 28
Vanished | Left Behind: Next Generation
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com
September 29
Ariana vs Rihanna Sing-A-Long
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
September 30
Float & Flick at Hotel Derek: E.T.
Hotel Derek
713-961-3000 | hotelderek.com
October 2
Nosferatu
Alamo Drafthouse
Vintage Park
832-559-5959 | drafthouse.com/houston
October 3, 5
Kenshin Part III: The Legend Ends
Alamo Drafthouse
Mason Park
281-398-5454 | drafthouse.com/houston
October 5
Andy Warhol: Sunset, followed by a film from the Menil archives
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org
October 7
Rok dabla (Year of the Devil)
Czech Center Museum Houston
713-528-2060 | czechcenter.org
October 7
Third Coast Dance Film Festival
Aurora Picture Show and Third Coast Dance Film Festival
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org
October 12
The Met: Live in HD | Tristan und Isolde Encore
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com
October 15, 17
The Royal Opera: Norma
Sundance Cinemas Houston
713-223-3456 | sundancecinemas.com
October 16
Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age
Fathom Events
Various locations
855-473-4612 | fathomevents.com
