Houston's Hottest Summer Fun Runs and Other Ways to Stay in Shape

Wake up early for this Friday's Houston Heights Annual Fun Run. Photo by RACESHOTS

Let’s face it: In the Texas heat, you’re going to work up a sweat this summer whether you’re actually trying to or not. So you may as well burn some extra calories while you’re at it. Enter these summer fun runs and activities, which will keep your #SummerBod on track all season long.

With a roster covering family-friendly charity run/walks, fun runs fueled by booze, beach volleyball tournaments, paddleboarding and group fitness activities like parkour, there are plenty of ways to work off those tacos and have some fun this summer.

The 21-and-up crowd can kick things off with the Vodka Trot, a 1.5-mile race that is serious about the fun. Dress to impress for the cocktail contest, participate in post-race dancing and lip-syncing and play giant vodka pong along the way. Beer lovers have a few race options too. No Label’s 1st Street 5K finishes with tasting at the brewery, and it just so happens to be the day before Father’s Day (if that’s not the perfect gift, we don’t know what is).

Or maybe you’re looking for something a little bit more inclusive of the entire family. The whole crew can enjoy the 32nd annual Houston Heights Fun Run and Walk, which offers a 5K, 10K and Kids 1K, complete with a post-race party and awards ceremony. And, on Father’s Day, the 18th annual Dad’s Day 5K, 3K and 1K Kid’s Run/Walk in downtown benefits prostate cancer education and support network Us Too International. June’s Pride Run and August’s Watermelon Run for the Fallen are two more ways to support great causes.

Not into running? Check out summer activities like the free fitness classes at Discovery Green, with offerings including yoga, zumba and Bollywood dancing. Or sign up for a league with Houston Sports & Social Club, because no one ever said dodgeball was just for kids.

Whatever you choose, here’s how to work up a sweat this summer:

June 3

Houston Heights Annual Fun Run

Marmion Park, 1800 Heights

houstonheights.org

Families are welcome to enjoy this 5K and 10K chip-timed course, plus a Kids 1K. After the race (which starts at 7:30 a.m. for the 5 and 10k run; 7:35 a.m. for the 5K walk; and 8:30 a.m. for the kids race), enjoy a party complete with entertainment, prizes and refreshments.

June 17

2017 Dad’s Day 5K, 3K and 1K Kid’s Run/Walk

Wortham Theatre Arch, 550 Prairie

dadsday5k.org

Celebrate dad and a great cause at this 18th annual event, hosted by the TexUs Too, the Houston chapter of the nonprofit prostate cancer education and support network, Us Too International. Registration runs from $10 to $35 and the opening ceremony beings at 7:30 a.m.

The 2017 Hot Undies Run takes to the streets of Rice Village on June 17. Photo by Gilbert Bernal

2017 Hot Undies Run

Gorgeous Gael Irish Pub, 5555 Morningside

thedriven.net/hot-undies-run

This two-mile pub run in skivvies raises money for Girls on the Run Greater Houston. This year, the fundraising goal is $25,000. Registration is $35 through May 31 and $40 after and the race starts at 11 a.m.

No Label Brewing 1st Street 5K

No Label Brewing Co., 5351-A 1st

runintexas.com/beerrun

With a date right before Father’s Day, this beer-fueled race day starts and finishes at No Label Brewery and runs the streets east of downtown Katy. Bonus for new parents: Strollers are welcome on the course. The race is $45 to $55 and begins at 7:30 a.m., with tastings available for runners and spectators, available until 10 a.m., at which time the 1st Street 5K is officially over. No Label will reopen from noon to 3 p.m. for its afternoon beer tasting.

June 24

Pride Run Houston 5K Run/Walk

thepriderun.org/Houston

Celebrate and support our diverse community at the Pride Run, Houston’s first intentionally LGBTQIA inclusive 5k walk and run dedicated to bringing Houston together to have fun and be active. This event is for everyone; people who want to walk or run, people of all ages, and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. The race ($30) begins at 5:30 p.m., with the after-party at 6 p.m.

July 8

Christmas in July 5K

The Salvation Army Greater Houston, 1500 Austin

christmasinjuly5k.com

’Tis the season to run and raise money for The Salvation Army of Greater Houston.

Make sure you wear a white shirt for September's Blacklight Run. Photo by Justin Muir for Blacklight Run

July 22

2017 Hot Mistletoe Pub Run

Fuego’s Saloon, 817 Durham

washingtonavepubruns.com

A beer is included at each stop of this Washington Ave pub run. The tentative race route hops from Fuego’s Saloon to Kung Fu Saloon, then Underdogs Sports Pub and Porch Swing Pub before heading back to Fuego’s Saloon for the after party. Registration is $35 to $50 and the run starts at 11 a.m.

August 12

Galveston Sand Crab 5/10K/Kid’s Beach Mile

Apfel Park, 1923 Boddeke

runintexas.com

Benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society and run entirely on sand, Sand Crab is a great way to get a little exercise under the stars. Run or walk the beach, enjoy barbecue and have a few beers while listening to great music with other runners on a summer night. All races are chip-timed, including the Kid’s Mile, which begins at 8 pm. The 5K/10K starts at 8:30 p.m. Registration ranges from $20 to $65.

August 19

Watermelon Run for the Fallen

1015 11th, Hempstead

watermelonrftf.org

Over in Hempstead, the Watermelon Run for the Fallen is the nation’s largest 5k run/walk/roll dedicated to recognizing the sacrifices made by our military members who have been lost as a result of our current conflicts. Every participant who donates $30 for entry will receive a shirt tag with the name of the military member for whom that individual will be walking/running/rolling for.

September 2

Blacklight Run

Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Parkway West

blacklightrun.com/houstontx

Wear a white shirt for this nighttime 5K fun run, because by the end you’ll be covered in UV glow powder. The race begins at 8:30 p.m., followed by the Neon Sky celebration and dance party. Registration is $50.

If it's the last Friday of the month, it must be Critical Mass. Photo courtesy of Downtown District

ONGOING

Critical Mass

Market Square Park, 301 Milam

criticalmasshouston.com

On the last Friday of every month, thousands of cycling enthusiasts meet for this all-are-welcome, casual ride. The group gathers at Market Square Park around 6:30 and rolls out around 7:15 p.m., with the rides finishing between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Group Fitness at Discovery Green

Discovery Green/Avenida Plaza

discoverygreen.com

Work out the mind, body and soul with hatha yoga (Saturdays through June 24); hit Bollywood Fun and Fit (Mondays through June 26); move it and lose it with Zumba (Wednesdays through June 28); and learn to dance along the Avenida at Dancing in the Streets or try parkour at the Sarofim Picnic Lawn (both on Thursdays through June 29).

Galveston Paddleboard Center

Southern Spears Surf Shop, 6026 Seawall

galveston.com/paddleboard

Get free delivery on all paddleboard and kayak rentals to anywhere on the Island, with rates set at $25/hour or $45/day. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Gulf Coast Volleyball Association — Beach Tournaments

Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall

gcva.net

This volleyball association hosts sand tournaments throughout the summer. Check its schedule online.

Houston Sports & Social Club Leagues

houstonssc.com

Sign yourself up or join fun and competitive leagues with a team of friends. The roster of sports includes everything from bowling and dodgeball to sand volleyball and soccer.

Topgolf Summer Academy

Katy, 1030 Memorial Brook; Spring, 560 Spring Park Center; Webster, 21401 Gulf Freeway

topgolf.com

This half-day golf clinic for kids and teens is offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, with dates available through August ($249 per week). The program includes all of the components that make up the great game of golf, from chipping, putting and full swing to the rules and etiquette.

