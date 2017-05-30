Summer Fun In Houston: 2017 Edition

Take a cue from Lance Childers, shown at Houston's Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark, and take the plunge into summer. Photo by Lance Childers/lhcproductions.com

There are scores of fun happenings in Houston this summer, from free performances at the charming Miller Outdoor Theatre to boozed-up festivals, a wine and food week, the Pride parade and dazzling fireworks.

Perhaps the best way to keep cool (besides those boozy festivals we mentioned) is to hit one of Houston’s open-for-summer waterparks.

Thrill-seekers and those just looking to take a nap in a lazy river can check out Moody Gardens’ Palm Beach, Schlitterbahn, Typhoon Texas, and Wet’n’Wild SplashTown, the latter of which is adding a six-story, two-person slalom drop-and-dive tube slide dubbed the Alien Chaser and slated to open in June.

All of that thrill can work up quite the appetite, so it’s a good thing there are some seriously tasty culinary events to keep you satiated. The Caribbean-American Heritage Month Festival will be bringing island flavor to Downtown’s Jones Plaza in early June. Just a few days later there’s a palate-pleasing Wine & Food Week in the Woodlands; and the fiery Galveston Cajun Festival rounding out the month. In July fajitas are the name of the game at the annual Houston Fajita Festival, which also bring spiked lemonades and Micheladas along with it. August is for eating and giving back, with Houston Restaurant Weeks running all month long and through Labor Day. Last year the event raised a record-breaking $2 million for the Houston Food Bank.

Of course, one of the most celebrated highlights of the summer is the 4th of July. The annual Freedom Over Texas celebration boasts skyscraping views of the city from the beautiful Eleanor Tinsley Park as fireworks ignite the sky during a magnificent display. This year, Grammy-nominated and CMA-winning artist Hunter Hayes will be kicking off the musical festivities followed by the 2016 MTV Video Music Award-winning group DNCE.

But that’s just the beginning. We’re sure 2017 will be a summer to remember. Whether you’re beating the heat or soaking up the sun, here’s a look at what’s to come:

June 2

Sizzling Summer Dance

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

Kick off summer with METdance at this 21st annual summer dance concert. The concert will feature two world premieres: a new work by New York choreographer Emily Schoen and METdance’s 2017 Emerging Choreographer commission awardee. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event for the covered seating area (see previous Miller Outdoor Theatre ticketing information).

Who could resist a tour of the Waugh Bridge bat colony? Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Flickr

June 2-3

Compagnie XY

Discovery Green, Avenida Plaza

discoverygreen.com

Featuring flying and fighting, dancing and danger, French acrobatic troupe Compagnie XY will bring their show to the Avenida for its U.S. premiere. The free show begins at 8 p.m.

June 3

31st Annual AIA Sandcastle Competition

East Beach, 1923 Boddeker

aiahouston.org

This year, more than 60 teams have their eyes and shovels set on winning the prestigious Golden Bucket Award at this annual fund-raising event. Opens to the public at 9 a.m., with awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

The Caribbean-American Heritage Month Festival

Jones Plaza, 600 Louisiana

mycaribbeanfestival.com

You can expect this Caribbean Heritage celebration to be a feast for the eyes and ears, as the festival is complete with native music, dancing and food and drink, including jerk chicken, roti, bake and saltfish sandwiches, and Mauby (a sweetened drink made from the bitter bark of a tree). The festival runs from 2 to 10 p.m. and tickets are $15 or two for $20. Children 12 and under are free.

June 3-4

American Fitness Expo

NRG Park, 1 NRG Park

nrgpark.com

Houston’s largest health, fitness and sports expo features the biggest names in the fitness industry with guests ranging from bodybuilders, powerlifters, Strongman competitors and television personalities to professional boxers and MMA fighters. The day will feature motivational seminars, fitness entrepreneurship workshops, weight loss workshops, healthy lifestyle seminars and a 15,000-square-foot kid zone, including an obstacle course challenge, several giant bouncers, face painters and a “SuperHero Hangout.” The events run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $35 per day or $55 for a weekend pass.

Free Press Summer Fest

Eleanor Tinsley Park, 18-3600 Allen Pkwy.

fpsf.com

Houston’s hottest music and arts festival heats things up with six stages of live music, a mélange of visual and interactive arts, local eats and an enthusiastic, ready-to-party crowd. This year’s musical acts include big names like Lorde, Flume, G-Eazy, Cage the Elephant, Solange, Milky Chance and Tove Lo. Tickets start at $148 for a two-day general admission pass.

June 3, July 8, August 12

Bank of America Screen on the Green

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney

discoverygreen.com

Hit Discovery Green to enjoy free flicks on the big screen, including The Secret Life of Pets, Trolls and Finding Dory. The shows go on around 8:30 p.m.

June 4

Houston Exotic Auto Festival

NRG Center, 1 NRG Park

houstonexoticautofestival.com

Test drive luxury and exotic automobiles and check out cars including private collections, select dealerships and high-end after market. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 for adults ($20 day of) and $5 for children ($10 day of) age six to 11. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 4 and 11

Houston Family Magazine’s Summer Fun Fest

La Centerra at Cinco Ranch (June 4), 23501 Cinco Ranch; The Woodlands Mall (June 11), 1201 Lake Woodlands

houstonfamilyfunfest.com

Both of Houston Family Magazine’s Summer Fun Fests are free, with fun activities including face-painting, rock climbing, inflatables, arts and crafts, door prizes, music and stage performances. The festivals run from noon to 4 p.m.

Schlitterbahn Galveston invites you to brave the MASSIV water-coaster or take a float down Kristal River. Photo courtesy of Schlitterbahn Galveston

June 5-11

Wine and Food Week

The Woodlands

wineandfoodweek.com

This annual week-long event uncorks scores of events featuring big, bold wines and craft beer; offers wine walks, tastings, luncheons and panels; and includes programs like the Sips, Suds & Tacos or Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef’s Showcase, with more than 500 wines and 75 top chefs. Event prices range from $20 to $250.

June 6

Houstonia’s Taco Loco

Uptown Park, 1111 Uptown Park

houstoniamag.com

Expect live music, a Margarita Mixoff, Taco Takedown and plenty of tacos for you to eat at this loco fiesta. Tickets are $35, including all food and drink; and the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

June 7-10

Once On This Island

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

This one-hour junior version of the musical Once On This Island celebrates the rousing Calypso-flavored tale of one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. Showtimes at 11 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. on various days. This is a ticketed event for the covered seating area (see previous Miller Outdoor Theatre ticketing information).

June 10

Saint Arnold’s 23rd Anniversary Party

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons

saintarnold.com/23

The granddaddy of Houston breweries is celebrating 23 years of brewing independently with a Local and Independent Music Showcase. The local lineup features acts including Bun B, The Tontons, Say Girl Say and We Were Wolves. Tickets prices start at $10 for general admission, with a $35 Saint Package that includes two beers and a commemorative anniversary glass. The event runs from 4 to 11 p.m. and is 21-and-up only.

June 10-19

Historic Juneteenth Celebrations

Emancipation Park, 3018 Dowling

juneteenthfest.com

Emancipation Park’s historic 2017 Juneteenth Emancipation Celebration marks the 154th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation; 152 years since slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom. This is the 145th celebration in Emancipation Park (currently hosted by Friends of Emancipation Park) and the 44th year of the central Houston Freedom Parades.

New Zealand alt-pop princess Lorde headlines Free Press Summer Fest, June 3 and 4 at Eleanor Tinsley Park, behind her recent album Melodrama. Photo by Constanza.CH via Flickr Commons

June 14-18

Houston Summer Boat Show

NRG Center, 1 NRG Park

houstonboatshows.com

Cool down at this annual boat show, featuring powerboats for cruising, fishing and wakeboarding, personal watercraft, fishing gear, wake and boat accessories, and fun activities for the whole family. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children age 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under. Show hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

June 16-18

Galveston Cajun Festival

Kempner Park, 2704 Avenue O

galvestoncajunfestival.com

Spend Father’s Day weekend jamming to live music, eating mudbugs and partaking in island-style fun for the whole family. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for kids (3-15), with three-day passes available for $25. Gates open from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

June 16-18

International Gem & Jewelry Show

NRG Center (Hall E), 1 NRG Park

nrgpark.com

Check out an eye-catching display of gems, minerals and jewelry, including one-of-a-kind creations, exotic gems, beads, pearls, exquisite fine jewelry, and estate collections. Tickets are $6 online and $8 at the door. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

June 16, July 21, August 18, September 15

Friday Flicks on the Lawn

GreenStreet

greenstreetdowntown.com

This monthly movies on the lawn series will be showing Spider-Man (9 p.m. in June), Jurassic World (9 p.m. in July), The Internship (9 p.m. in August) and The Blind Side (8 p.m. in September). Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

June 17

H-Town Get Down

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

Houston’s biggest hip-hop dance festival features local dancers, DJs and visual artists including rapper K-Rino, spoken word artist Outspoken Bean and Inertia Dance Company. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event for the covered seating area (see previous Miller Outdoor Theatre ticketing information).

Sgt. Pepper’s at 50

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney

discoverygreen.com

The Fab 40 returns to Discovery Green to perform The Beatles’ recording of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 50 years after its premiere launched the Summer of Love. The free event runs from 8 to 10 p.m.

The stakes couldn't be higher, but tickets only $10-$15 (for adults), at the Houston World Series of Dog Shows from July 19-23 at NRG Park. Photo by Ed Schipul

June 18, July 23, August 20, September 3

The Galveston Family Beach Challenge

East Beach, 1923 Bodderker

galvestonchallenge.com

This monthly summer event will transform a portion of East Beach into a gigantic obstacle course, allowing families to compete in life-size versions of classic games, from Jenga and dominoes to tug of war and foot golf. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event is free and participants will have the chance to win prizes.

June 19

A Gulf Coast Juneteenth

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

Celebrate Juneteenth at this blues and creole music festival, with iconic American rhythm and blues singer, actress and civil rights activist Mavis Staples, plus legendary musicians Milton Hopkins & the Hit City Blues Band and J Paul Jr & the Zydeco NuBreedz. The show begins at 7 p.m. (See previous Miller Outdoor Theatre ticketing information).

June 19-25

Pride Houston

pridehouston.org

Celebrate individuality and diversity and strengthen equality at this weeklong LGBT Pride fête. The biggest event is the Houston LGBT Pride Festival and Pride Parade, which will take place Downtown on Saturday, June 24. The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m., with the parade running from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

June 21

Summer Solstice Observation

Rothko Chapel, 3900 Yupon

rothkochapel.org

Celebrate sunrise on the summer solstice with a labyrinth walk on the Rothko Chapel grounds at 6:20 a.m.; or join Kaminari Taiko of Houston, a Japanese drumming ensemble, as it marks the end of the longest day of the year at 8:25 p.m. (suggested donation $10 for each event).

June 21 and July 12

Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow on the Square

Market Square Park

marketsquarepark.com

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy outdoor screenings of Dirty Dancing (June) and Almost Famous (July). Shows begin at 8:30 p.m.

June 23

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney

discoverygreen.com/rainbow

Enjoy a night of entertainment at this annual LGBTQ celebration, taking place from 7 to 10 p.m. The free celebration will feature all-star performances by Crawford Nation and violinists Angelina DM Trailz with music by DJ ASTRA, dance and R&B diva CeCe Peniston, and Colonial Blue featuring Stephanie Rice of The Voice Season 12.

June 23-24, June 30-July 1

ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

A Houston tradition, the summer concert series features special guest artists, conductors, and music that will delight audiences of all ages. Show begins at 8:30 p.m. (See previous Miller Outdoor Theatre ticketing information).

June 23, July 21, August 11

Mixers & Elixirs

Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann

hmns.org

Mix it up with the dinos at the HMNS’s monthly cocktail event, which features live music, food trucks, dancing, cash bars and intelligent nightlife. The party runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and tickets are $25 for non-members and $15 for members.

June 24

Clear to Partly Crazy

The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice

thegrand.com

The Grand 1894 Opera House presents Clear to Partly Crazy, the premiere of a new comedic play by Greater Tuna’s Jaston Williams, in which he will “hold forth on subjects all Texans understand: cheerleading, tornadoes and certifiably insane blood relatives!” The shows run at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand’s Box Office, by calling 409-765-1894, and online.

Try your hand at Stand Up Paddleboarding on Kinder Lake at Discovery Green. Photo by Katya Horner

June 24-25

Texas Home & Garden Show

NRG Center, 1 NRG Park

nrgpark.com

Check out Houston’s premier “One Stop Shopping Opportunity” for all your home and garden needs. From windows and doors to ceilings and floors, more than 700 experts offering products, services and ideas will be there, all under one roof. Tickets are $10 per person ($8 for military or senior), with children under 14 free. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

July 4

ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights: A Star-Spangled Salute

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

This Fourth of July celebration features patriotic music beginning at 8:30 p.m. and a fireworks display at 10 p.m. (See previous Miller Outdoor Theatre ticketing information).

Freedom Over Texas

Eleanor Tinsley Park, 18-3600 Allen

houstontx.gov/july4

The Mayor’s annual July 4th celebration is back, with fireworks to ignite the sky and family-friendly entertainment, live music and fun. This year’s event features Grammy-nominated and CMA-winning artist, Hunter Hayes, followed by the 2016 MTV Video Music Award-winning group, DNCE. The festivities will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kemah Boardwalk’s Fourth of July Celebration

Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp

kemahboardwalk.com

Enjoy live music and a patriotic fireworks show over Galveston Bay starting at 9:30 p.m.

Star Spangled Spectacular

Sugar Land Memorial Park, 15300 University

sugarlandtx.gov

Celebrate America’s birthday, with festivities including patriotic music and entertainment, activity booths, food and beverages available for purchase and a grand fireworks finale.

July 11-16

Pippin

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

Follow a young prince on a death-defying journey to find meaning in his existence in this Tony Award-winning musical. This is a ticketed event for the covered seating area. Show begins at 8:15 p.m. (See previous Miller Outdoor Theatre ticketing information.)

July 19-23

Houston World Series of Dog Shows

NRG Park, 1 NRG Park

houstondogshows.com

Escape the heat at the city’s premier canine extravaganza, which features breed judging and obedience, agility racing and obstacle courses, flyball teams hurdling to beat the clock, and four-footed athletes catching Frisbees and dancing to music, plus art exhibits and markets, health clinics, grooming and seminars. Tickets are $10-15 for adults, $5-$10 for seniors and active military and free for children 12 and under.

Tap into your inner Bond (James Bond) at the Houston Exotic Auto Festival, June 4 at NRG Center Courtesy of Houston Exotic Auto Festival and Luxury Lifestyle E-X-P-O

July 22

Houston Fajita Festival

Houston Toros Soccer Facility, 2202 Summer

thefajitafest.com

Celebrate Mexican culture through arts, music, a beer and spirits garden featuring cocktails such as spiked lemonades and Micheladas, and plenty of eats, including sizzling fajitas ranging from beef to seafood. The event runs from 1 to 9 p.m. and tickets range from $7.50 to $100.

July 28-30, August 1-6

Shakespeare Festival

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

Each summer, the Houston Shakespeare Festival produces a season of two Shakespeare plays in repertory, and this year’s lineup features the intoxicating comedy Twelfth Night and historical play Richard III. All performances start at 8:15 p.m. (See previous Miller Outdoor Theatre ticketing information.)

July 30

Vans Warped Tour

NRG Park, Main Street Yellow Lot

vanswarpedtour.com

Rock out at this awesome music fest, featuring artists like GWAR, CKY, Futuristic, Hawthorne Heights and Save Ferris. Tickets are $41.50 for general admission and can be pre-purchased at Tickemaster locations and online. The show starts at 11 a.m.

August 1 – September 4

Houston Restaurant Weeks

houstonrestaurantweeks.com

Dine for a cause during Houston Restaurant Weeks, when local eateries create special multi-course menus and donate a portion of each sale to the Houston Food Bank.

August 8-9, 15-16

Movies at Miller

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

Hit the hill to catch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (August 8); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (August 9); Singin’ in the Rain (August 15); and La La Land (August 16). Films begin at 8:30 p.m. This event is non-ticketed, including for the covered seating area. As always, open seating on the hill.

August 10

Los Chicos del 512 – A Tribute to Selena

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park, 281-373-3386

milleroutdoortheatre.com

The members of Los Chicos del 512 came together to bring the magic of Selena to old and new fans worldwide. Celebrate the music of Selena beginning at 8:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event for the covered seating area (see previous Miller Outdoor Theatre ticketing information).

September 1 – 3

Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival

Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope

brewmastersbeerfest.com

Voted one of the best beer festivals in the country by USA Today, this island-style fiesta features events like the Texas Brewery Tasting Tour, BrewHaHa Grand Tasting and Brew-B-Que.

Rock the Dock is a summertime staple at the Kemah Boardwalk. Shown: Texas blues-rocker Hamilton Loomis. Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.

ONGOING

Bands on the Sand

Palm Beach at Moody Gardens

moodygardens.org

With local and regional bands ranging from R&B and rock to country and blues, families can rock out as they float in the lazy river or hang out on the Island’s only white sand beach. The popular summer concert series and firework show runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, with summer dates to be announced. Cost is $15 or included with Moody Gardens day or membership passes.

Bucket Brigade Tour

Galveston’s Seawall Beaches

artistboat.org

These free interactive beach tours provide hands-on exploration of the creatures and features found in Galveston’s coastal and marine ecosystems.

Galveston Helicopter Tours

Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall

galvestonhelicopters.com

To experience the island from the sky, take a new helicopter sightseeing tour from Stewart Beach. Galveston Helicopters offers five exciting tour options, showcasing different parts of the island from the beach to the bay.

Galveston Island Horse & Pony Rides

East Beach Park, 1923 Boddeker

gihpr.com

Galveston Island Horse & Pony Rides offers horseback riding excursions along the shore, with summer hours running Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to sunset.

Galveston Water Adventures

galvestonwateradventures.com

Hit the island to embark on romantic sunset cruises, dolphin sightseeing tours and thrilling jet boat rides.

Kayaking, Stand Up Paddle-boarding and R/C Sail Boat Rentals at Kinder Lake

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney

discoverygreen.com

Leisurely kayak or paddle around the shallow Kinder Lake. Kayak rides are $5 per person and are offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m through November 13. Stand Up Paddle-boarding costs $10 per person and is offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 30. Remote-controlled sailboats are also available for rental on weekends from noon to 6 p.m. through October 30.

Moody Gardens’ Palm Beach Water Park

One Hope Boulevard

moodygardens.org

In addition to all of the fun attractions at Moody Gardens — including the Rainforest Pyramid and newly renovated Aquarium Pyramid, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, and SpongeBob SubPants Adventure — guests can visit the waterpark to enjoy the lazy river, wave pool, 18-foot tower water slides and white sand beach all summer long. The park is open weekends through Memorial Day, May 29, and daily from June 3 through August 20. The weekend schedule resumes August 24 through Labor Day, September 4.

Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark

2026 Lockheed

schlitterbahn.com/galveston

It’s waterpark season in Houston, so now is the time to check out this 26-acre oasis. Thrill-seekers will love MASSIV, the world’s tallest water coaster that debuted last year; while the entire family can enjoy Kristal River, a lazy river that floats through calm waters and currents.

Typhoon Texas Waterpark

555 South Katy-Fort Bend

typhoontexas.com

With a season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, this Katy splashtown offers a tidal wave of attractions, from its Tidal Wave Bay to the six-person Texas Twister raft slide.

Wet’n’Wild SplashTown

21300 Interstate 45 North

wetnwildsplashtown.com

Houston’s largest water park — featuring 80 acres and 41 slides, rides and attractions — is open daily throughout the summer. This year, the park will add Alien Chaser, a six-story, two-person slalom drop-and-dive tube slide that is slated to open in June.

Mondays through June 26

Heartfulness Meditation

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney

discoverygreen.com

Feel the lightness and joy of your true nature as you enjoy a meditation journey from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesdays through June 28

Party on the Plaza

Discovery Green, Avenida Plaza

discoverygreen.com

It’s a party on the plaza, with live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Thursdays though June 29

Thursday Concerts presented by UHD

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney

discoverygreen.com

Blankets, lawn chairs and picnics are welcome for this Thursday night concert series, held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The series highlights the best music from the Gulf Coast, from H-town funk and blues to classic Americana.

Get tied up in knots at Typhoon Texas' Texas Twister raft slide. Photo by Anthony Anderson/Courtesy of Typhoon Texas

Fridays through June 30

Circo Avenida

Discovery Green, Avenida Plaza

discoverygreen.com

Catch live acrobats, contortionists and circus acts, performed by Cirque la vie from 7 to 9 p.m.

Thursdays through August 24

Rock the Dock Music Series

Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp

kemahboardwalk.com

Hit the Rock the Dock Music Series, where live bands grace the stage at the Kemah Boardwalk every Thursday at 7 p.m., all summer long.

Select Saturdays through September

Waugh Colony Bat Tours

The second and fourth Saturday of each month from April through September, this Buffalo Bayou boat tour allows guests to enjoy the magnificence of 250,000 Mexican free-tailed bats emerging from the Waugh Bridge. The boat departs 30 minutes before sunset (90-minute boat rides) and cost is $30 per person. Weather permitting.

Select weeks June 5 through August 18

Xplorations Summer Camps

Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park, 713-639-4652

hmns.org/summer-camp

Kids can take part in week-long hands-on science summer camps, featuring science activities for children ages 6 to 12. Camps are held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This summer’s selections explore chemistry, space, robotics, physics, social studies and dinosaurs.

Fridays, June 9 though July 28

Fireworks Fridays

Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp

kemahboardwalk.com

Enjoy the fireworks show over Galveston Bay, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

