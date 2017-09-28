menu

Houston Symphony Announces Date of Jones Hall Return; Schedule Updates

Meet the Houston Symphony's Young New Composer-In-Residence


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston Symphony Announces Date of Jones Hall Return; Schedule Updates

Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Sam Byrd
The Houston Symphony's first concert in Jones Hall since Hurricane Harvey will be Hook'd: Pirates In Concert! on Saturday, November 11.
The Houston Symphony's first concert in Jones Hall since Hurricane Harvey will be Hook'd: Pirates In Concert! on Saturday, November 11.
Photo by Patrick Feller via Flickr

Wednesday, the Houston Symphony announced updates to their schedule, and the orchestra's highly anticipated return to Jones Hall after a series of Harvey-related repairs to the venue forced them to relocate or cancel several productions. A prepared statement mentioned the ongoing repairs to the 51-year-old venue had necessitated this decision to delay their return.

It's a good news/less-than-good news scenario.

Related Stories

First, the good news. The Hook’d: Pirates in Concert! will go on. Originally planned for Saturday, October 7, the event has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 11 at 10 and 11:30 a.m. at Jones Hall.

Now, the south-of-pleasant news. Superhero Soundtrack, originally scheduled for October 6-8, has been cancelled. This follows the cancellation of Ella at 100, making Broadway Today the kickoff to the 2017-18 BBVA Compass POPS Series. It will run November 10-12 at Jones Hall.

Broadway Today features Betsy Wolf and Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan as guest entertainers. Both possess solid Broadway chops; Wolf is the current star of Waitress, and Jordan played in the revival of Newsies.

The show promises to celebrate the best of the Great White Way, with songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Once, Chicago, The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables and the showstopper “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret.

This news marks a much-anticipated return to Jones Hall for the group. Like many arts groups in the Theater District, they were forced to cancel shows that were scheduled leading up to and immediately after Harvey.

Once they had the time to regroup, the Symphony was able to work out deals to host most of their programming at Rice University’s Stude Concert Hall. They also worked with the University of Houston to host Garrison Keillor at Culler Performance Hall.

Like other groups helped the Symphony, the organization also did its part to pitch in. The group gave a weekend’s worth of free concerts once they moved into the Rice University space. Musicians performed at relief centers around town for several days, and a woodwind quartet provided entertainment at a community event in south of Houston that provided free pizza to area residents.

The company’s new composer-in-residence Jimmy Lopez, in a previous interview, mentioned something quite fitting for the Symphony’s efforts to help provide comfort to others even though it was temporarily displaced.

“Houston has been through some tough times, and I want to be a part of that recovery. Houston is resilient,” he said. "I think music has a power to heal, and I’m glad the musicians have decided to go on and the management has decided to continue. We all want to go back to normal.”

For more information, see houstonsymphony.org.

Sam Byrd
"Sam is a freelance contributor to the Houston Press who loves to take in all of Houston’s sights, sounds, food and fun. He also loves helping others to discover Houston’s rich culture.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Jones Hall For the Performing Arts
More Info
More Info

615 Louisiana
Houston, TX 77002

713-227-3974

houstonfirsttheaters.com/JonesHall.aspx

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >