Houston's Best Bets This Weekend: Mary J. Blige and Dream Machine 2017

This weekend is filled with bite, strength and reflection, we're talking about more than headliner Mary J. Blige, even though she does admittedly embody it all. We're talking about Houston's Feeding Frenzy at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, a Mayweather vs. McGregor watch party at Little Woodrow's and Life X 3 at The MATCH. Keep reading for more this weekend's best bets.

Friday Feeding Frenzy at Houston Museum of Natural Science

Friday, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m and 11:30 a.m.

5555 Hermann Park

Houston Museum of Natural Science will host its final Friday Feeding Frenzy this Friday and lucky for you there are three times to catch the animals dining. Watch as the staff feeds their praying mantises, centipedes and snakes. Feeding the animals is strictly for the professionals, but you'll watch as the snake makes its infamously predatorial strike on its prey at hand. For information, call 713-639-4783 or visit hmns.org. Free for members $34 for nonmembers.

The Illustration Show at Insomnia Gallery

Friday, 7 p.m.

708 Telephone

Insomnia Gallery is known for hosting the most quintessential of gallery parties and this Friday they plan on doing it again with a show based around 12 local artists' illustrative work. Join Insomnia for light drinks, provided by Eureka Brewing Co. It's a kid friendly, dog friendly, just plain friendly art show. For information, call 281-440-1405 or visit facebook.com/events/741919132660098. Free.

Mary J. Blige at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Friday, 8 p.m.

18111 Lexington

Everyone's favorite adopted Auntie is coming to town and like the cool aunts before her that swoop in with their worldly tales and learned wisdom, we can't wait to hear what she has to say. Mary J. Blige is a grown woman who owns her experiences with strength, courage and tenacity making her widely respected and her musical endeavors appropriate for any phase of life. The social media teasers of this tour have created a buzz that every audience member knows this show will be unlike any other self proclaimed diva, but we're not naming names. For information, call 281-207-6278 or visit smartfinancialcentre.net. $39.50 to $125.

Dream Machine 2017 at The Grove

Saturday, 6p.m.

1611 Lamar

Imagine a local, one-night-only megaevent that unified Day For Night, the fantastical Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico, artist Brion Gysin’s hallucinatory Dream Machine, and a few clandestine goings-on. That’s what artist Hannah Bull is after in her homegrown production, Dream Machine 2017, which this year invited 15 artists to create interactive, tech-inspired and digital installations that anchor the nightlong art party. The crux and namesake of the event is a reimagined Dream Machine by Noah Wight and Cactus Bath. Much like Gysin’s piece that was made popular by William Burroughs, this version is supposed to simulate an alpha brain-wave state that eventually generates sober hallucinations. For information, call 713-337-7314 or visit facebook.com/events/1912306852350893. $20 to $40.

Mayweather vs. MacGregor Watch Party at Little Woodrow's

Friday, 6 p.m.

720 Shepherd

It seems as if everybody's looking for a place to watch the big fight, and for those who'd like to do so while pulling some 12-ounce curls should step up to their neighborhood Little Woodrow's for the Mayweather vs McGregor Watch Party. While the outcome seems predictable, insiders are chattering about the controversial decision to allow both men to fight in eight ounce gloves when the undefeated 11-time, five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. goes head-to-head with UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, leveling the playing field (somewhat) and making for a more interesting — and more dangerous — match. For information, call 832-804-9941 or visit littlewoodrows.com. $20 to $350.