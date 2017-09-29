Houston's Best Bets This Weekend: Adult Field Day & The Morning After

EXPAND Get your flex on at this adults only field day. Photo by Michael Lam

This one's for the grown ups. That one day in the school year where you, your classmates and maybe even the faculty let loose in the schoolyard. Fast forward to adulthood where we've lost the recess and faculty but our competitiveness and strength have reached their peak. Channel it all at Grown Up Games this Saturday at HTS Sports Creek and keep reading for more of this weekend's best bets.

Photo courtesy of Kino Lorber/MFAH Films

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Friday, 7 p.m.

1001 Bissonnet



Rock and roll’s mixed-race background has been crucial to its musical innovations and decorum-defying popular appeal since the beginning. In an unfortunate bit of irony, however, the achievements of musicians with Native American ancestry, such as Charley Patton and Mildred Bailey, have often been glossed over at best. Named for the devastating 1958 instrumental by Link Wray — the half-Shawnee guitarist whose thick metallic sound was a key influence on the MC5, Pete Townshend and Slash (among others) — Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana’s 2017 documentary RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World attempts to set the record straight, at full volume, through interviews with The Band’s Robbie Robertson, Little Steven Van Zandt, Rolling Stone’s David Fricke and many others. For information, call 713-639-7300 or visit mfah.org. $7 to $9.

EXPAND Put on your dancin' shoes for salsa at Atlas Pub. Photo courtesy of Latin Dance Factory

Rooftop Party- Salsa and Bachata Mixer at Atlas Pub

Friday, 8 p.m.

5102 Washington

The evenings are finally cooling down, but leave it to Houston to bring back the sizzle. Whether your a salsa or bachata aficionado or looking to learn a few moves Latin Dance Factory is packing it all. Learn the moves with bachata class at 8 p.m., salsa class at 9 p.m. and a dance all around. There's more to to be heard and danced to than Despacito and for that Latin Dance Factory continues to look for it's next hot venue to continue the nomadic dance party. For information, visit facebook.com/events/477140642644321/. $10 to $15.

EXPAND Show up for Houston's ultimate Brunch hour at The Morning After. Photo by Francisco Montes

The Morning After at Bayou City Event Center

Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

9401 Knight

Even if you’ve been partying all night and your mouth tastes sort of furry, come on out for hair-of-the-dog bloodies, bottomless bites and plenty of people-watching. Austin mixologists Bloody Revolution are challenging revelers to make the perfect cocktail using one of their gourmet mixes as a base — original, roasted garlic, rib eye with Worcestershire, habanero, pickle zest or wasabi ginger — then garnish to taste. VIP tix get you a 30-minute head start. For information, visit brunchthemorningafter.com. $35 to $75.

EXPAND Who are you putting on your team? Photo by Michael Lam

Grown Up Games at HTX Sports Creek

Saturday, 11 a.m.

2619 Polk

Coming up with your team name was only half the fun at field day, deciding what flavor of Gatorade you would take was a close second though. Relive the fun of field day at Grown Up Games this weekend where teams of six will link up in Giant Speed Jenga, Don't Touch the Lava Race and a giant inflatable obstacle course. The winning team will earn the title of Recess Royalty and of course all the bragging rights in town. For information, visit grownupgames.fun. $37.92 to $211.99.

Winona Ryder for the gold at Burtonesque. Courtesy East End Studio Gallery

Burtonesque at Hardy & Nance Street Studios

Saturday, 3 p.m.

902 Hardy