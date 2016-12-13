menu

Houston's Gingerbread Build-Off Showcases Ambitious Edible Creations

Dean Corll Biopic, In a Madman’s World, Finally Gets a Release Date


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston's Gingerbread Build-Off Showcases Ambitious Edible Creations

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 1:09 p.m.
By Houston Press
A A

Gingerbread houses conjure images of children covered to the elbows in icing, sticking graham crackers to the side of milk cartons and eating more candy than actually makes its way onto the creation.

But when architects get involved, it's a whole different ballgame. That was on display Saturday in downtown Houston for the annual Gingerbread Build-Off, sponsored by the city's branch of the American Institute of Architects.

Teams had five hours to create their works of art, and boy were they ambitious. The final products included a lighthouse, the "Be Someone" overpass over I-45 in downtown Houston, the infamous leg lamp from A Christmas Story, a palace from Disney's Aladdin and a barn scene complete with a whirling tornado.

No small feat, considering all the building materials had to be edible.

Houston Press

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >