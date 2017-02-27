Huggy Lowdown's Stop in H-Town Means Headline News Is Funny Again

Celebrity Snitch Huggy Lowdown from radio's Tom Joyner Morning Show is bringing his take on politics to Houston March 9-12. Photo courtesy of Huggy Lowdown

Commander in Tweet. Trumplethinskin. Orange Luscious. Funnyman Huggy Lowdown says he has 1,000 names for President Trump (which lets his usual celebrity targets off the hook for the time being), and points to the new administration as unleashing a whole plethora of new material.

"This, that, life and where we are in the country," says Lowdown. "I can name more people in the Trump administration than I can name in the group Jagged Edge. He's consuming our life. Every day, we can't not talk about this guy."

Each week on radio's Tom Joyner Morning Show, America anxiously awaits for Lowdown's Celebrity Snitch persona to announce The Bamma of the Week, a dubious honor awarded to whoever made the biggest goof or mess-up in political, entertainment or world arenas. When we checked in with Lowdown mid-February, he had a short list in mind. "Another one bites the dust. It looks like Mike Flynn or Kellyanne Cray Cray."

It's not just radio and late-night talk that have benefited from antics in Washington. "This administration might not be making America great again, but it damn sure is making Saturday Night Live great again. As soon as you see something from the Trump administration, you say, 'Oh, I can't wait until SNL.' And Sean Spicer – you can't even look at Sean Spicer since Melissa McCarthy."

For those who only know Lowdown from radio, he says it's a completely different experience to see him do stand-up, and he's looking forward to his four-day stint at Houston Improv. "I'm a real physical comic. And I'm really hilarious in person," says Lowdown. "I'm not going to be leaning on no chair, not like Beyoncé."

Lowdown says that, when the very pregnant Beyoncé tipped her chair back at the Grammys, he actually ran up to his TV to catch her. We might not hear much about this year's Grammys when he takes the stage. "A lot of people were disappointed with the outcomes, but the Grammys got most of it right," but we will get to see his hilarious impersonation of FLOTUS.

"I did find a niche: Melania. It's just word play. How Melania would say a speech or translate what she's going to be saying in Melania words," says Lowdown.

While Houston audiences can look forward to hearing Lowdown's other 997 nicknames for our president, he's looking forward to stops at the breakfast klub and Pappadeaux.

Huggy Lowdown is set to perform March 9 at 8 p.m., March 10 at 8 and 10:30 p.m., March 11 at 7 and 9:30 p.m., March 12 at 7:30 p.m., Houston Improv, 7620 Katy Freeway, 713-333-8800, improvhouston.com. $20 to $32.

