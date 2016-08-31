In the Heights Takes Us Along for Three Days in Washington Heights With Music

Nicholas DeGruccio and new TUTS Artistic Advisor Sheldon Epps Photo courtesy of TUTS

It was Lin-Manuel Miranda's (Hamilton) first show and a Tony Award winner. Spend three bittersweet days with family and friends in the Washington Heights area of New York City who are trying to figure out what home means to them.

“I love the fact that everyone will do anything for everyone else in this musical. There's really no evil characters. It's truly about 'what does home mean to you?'” says Nicholas DeGruccio, who'll be making his Houston directing debut with In the Heights for Theatre Under the Stars. DeGruccio was hired by TUTS Artistic Advisor Sheldon Epps — the two have worked together in California.

DeGruccio says he'll be working with the cast to create a sense of family and history, as well as to get across “the Latin flavor” of the show. “These people have lived together for a long time. They've grown up together in this community. They know which buttons to push. They are very upfront about their feelings.”

Added to that is the music. “The music has a Latin flare; we've got salsa, hip hop, rap and then some beautiful contemporary musical theater ballads,” says DeGruccio, who has done most of his directing work in Southern California.

Performances are scheduled for September 13-25 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Hobby Center. 800 Bagby. For information call 713- 558-8887 or visit tuts.com. $46.50 - $135.

