Into the Woods Explores the Mixed Bag of Ever-Afters
Emily Skinner, a Broadway veteran (Billy Elliott) and Tony-nominated actress now coming to Houston with Into the Woods presented by Theatre Under the Stars, says she didn't hesitate when offered a spot in the production.
"Anytime I'm asked to do Sondheim, I just jump at it," she says.
Ready for another journey into the dark woods with great music? Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods is coming to the Hobby Theater and Skinner, will be playing The Witch in a story peopled with fairy tale characters who get their wishes, which doesn’t always turn out for the best.
“It’s about parent- child relationships and family and accepting responsibility and growing up and wish fulfillment and the consequences of growing up,” says Skinner who describes her character as “a frustrated truth teller.”
The play is different from the movie, she says, but even if you've seen a stage production before, you need to see this one, Skinner says, promising some different things at the end.
Of course, she wouldn't say what. You’ll just have to come see for yourselves.
Performances are scheduled for December 6-18 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. For information call 713-558-8887 or visit tuts.com. $38.50 - $116.
