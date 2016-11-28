menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Into the Woods Explores the Mixed Bag of Ever-Afters

Monday, November 28, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
A A

Emily Skinner, a Broadway veteran (Billy Elliott) and Tony-nominated actress now coming to Houston with Into the Woods presented by Theatre Under the Stars, says she didn't hesitate when offered a spot in the production.

"Anytime I'm asked to do Sondheim, I just jump at it," she says.

Ready for another journey into the dark woods with great music? Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods is coming to the Hobby Theater and Skinner, will be playing The Witch in a story peopled with fairy tale characters who get their wishes, which doesn’t always turn out for the best.

“It’s about parent- child relationships and family and accepting responsibility and growing up and wish fulfillment and the consequences of growing up,” says Skinner who describes her character as “a frustrated truth teller.”

Upcoming Events

The play is different from the movie, she says, but even if you've seen a stage production before, you need to see this one, Skinner says, promising some different things at the end.

Of course, she wouldn't say what. You’ll just have to come see for yourselves.

Performances are scheduled for December 6-18 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. For information call 713-558-8887 or visit tuts.com. $38.50 - $116.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
More Info
More Info

800 Bagby St.
Houston, TX 77002

713-315-2525

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >