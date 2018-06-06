iPic Gets Into the Magic Game with Pretty Good Results

When it comes to touring magic shows, big rooms are the name of the game. Whether it’s David Blaine sewing his mouth shut at Smart Financial Centre, Penn & Teller breaking the magician’s code at Jones Hall, or The Illusionists bringing a Broadway-sized spectacle to town, odds are if you’re paying to see magic in Houston, it’s in a large hall. This makes sense of course, because these acts either have large followings or perform illusions so big that there’s no room for intimacy.

But big stage shows are only one aspect of magic, and if your interests in those arts trend toward mentalism and close up magic, you don’t get a ton of chances to see the greats in those particular realms here in Space City. But one, rather unexpected, venue has been bringing in magicians for performances that are much different than the average stage spectacular; iPic, over in the River Oaks District, has gotten into the magic game.

This week, magician and cardist Franco Pascali returns to Houston, having already performed at iPic earlier this year. At 20 years old, Pascali is already a wonder in the realm of magic. He’s one of those performers who gets invited to show his skills at The Magic Castle, one of the most important stages in the world of magic. He’s also the Director of Magic for theory11, a company that’s worked with the likes of Kanye West and the Now You See Me films on magic projects.