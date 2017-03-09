menu


Iron Fist, Pink Ranger Coming to Comicpalooza

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
By Jef Rouner
Comicpalooza 2016
Comicpalooza 2016
Photo by Katy Rouner
Houston’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, Comicpalooza, is just two months away, and they’ve already announced some choice celebrities that will be appearing.

The biggest name right now is Finn Jones, best known for appearing as Loras Tyrell in Game of Thrones and now set to play Danny Rand in the upcoming Netflix Marvel series Iron Fist. The show is the last piece of the puzzle as Marvel prepares for its major television crossover event, The Defenders, which will unite Rand with Dardevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage against a mysterious new villain played by Sigourney Weaver.

Comicpalooza will also see a rare convention appearance by Amy Jo Johnson, who played the Kimberly Ann Hart, the Pink Power Ranger, in the original 1993 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. Johnson tends to stay out of the convention circuit, but has been more active lately with the increased attention surrounding the new Power Rangers movie, even visiting the cast on a press junket. She’ll be joined at the convention with regular attendee Jason David Frank, who played Tommy Oliver, the Green.

Other guests include horror icons Robert Englund and Lance Hendrickson.

The convention has begun announcing some of the programming that will be happening across its three-day run. These include a panel called Day Jobs for Writers aimed on helping aspiring authors balance their dreams with the reality of paying bills, a performance of Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog with live shadow cast, and a live reading of the first part of Ian Doescher's book, William Shakespeare's Star Wars - a cleverly written Shakespearean take of George Lucas's film Star Wars: A New Hope.

More guests and programming are expected to be announced as the event gets closer. Comicpalooza happens May 12 – 14 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Jef Rouner
Jef is a contributing writer who covers politics, pop culture, social justice, video games, and online behavior. He is often a professional annoyance to the ignorant and hurtful.
