Is Houston’s Best Movie Theater Closing?

Photo by Jef Rouner

Outside of the Alamo Drafthouse Vintage Park location is a proud sign declaring it the best movie theater in Houston, as certified in Houston Press’ own Best of Houston Award in 2015. However, it’s possible that the location may soon be closed.

Readers alerted us to the fact that on the theater’s website, no movies were listed following December 4. Visitors can still purchase tickets to two screenings of the heavily anticipated Star Wars: Rogue One on December 15, but otherwise the usually packed calendar full of first run films and cinematic events is blank.

A representative of Alamo Drafthouse we spoke to declined comment regarding the future of the Vintage Park location, and promised a statement from the company early in December. A phone call to Benjamin White, vice president of the retail and leasing department of Vintage Park Shopping Village, also went un-returned at time of press.

Despite the rumors of this particular location’s demise, Alamo Drafthouse appears to be continuing to expand its presence in the Houston area. A Sugar Land location has already been announced, and while pursuing an unrelated story earlier in November, programming director for the region, Robert Saucedo, told us that the chain is still aggressively seeking an inner loop location.

Programming events at the Mason Park location are still listed through January 29, on which they will screen the Hitchcock classic Rear Window, and include major film releases like Rogue One and Sing. Vintage Park would be the second Alamo Drafthouse in Houston to close. The original Houston West Oaks location was shuttered to make room for a Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill in 2012.

We will have more on this story as it develops.