Jersey Boys and Music From The Four Seasons Coming Back to the Hobby

When he was in fifth grade, Cory Jeacoma entered in his school's talent show, singing "Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch, and a future star was born.

He started doing musicals. "I realized there that you can develop these worlds and these characters and these people and live vicariously through them. Then I found out you could go to school for this." In fact, he says, every time he learned something new about singing and theater, something else opened up for him.

In a few weeks he'll be in Houston playing the part of The Four Seasons band member Bob Gaudio,

in the BBVA Compass Broadway at the Hobby Center production of the Tony and Grammy award winning Jersey Boys.

By now most people know the story. Four boys from New Jersey, none of them angels, form a group that spends a lot of time searching for a name and a sound before settling on ones that earn them fame and fortune in the ‘60s.

Gaudio was the last of the guys to join the band – the others were Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi – and according to the musical, he was the one with the brains to not only write songs but handle the business.

“Bob Gaudio he is determined, he is forward thinking, he’s very future-oriented and he’s a musical genius. He’s responsible for so much of the Four Seasons’ success and the music that they wrote,”Jeacoma says.

And what music: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “C’mon Marianne,” – the list is almost endless and definitely worth the price of admission alone.

Performances are scheduled for November 15-20 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information call 800-982-2787 or visit BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com or TheHobbyCenter.org; 800 Bagby. $35.50 - $165.