Jubilee of Dance: Catch a Rising Star
|
This is what the audience saw at the 2015 Jubilee. Can you spot the stars?
Photo by Amitava Sarkar
Why do so many people love to go to minor league baseball games? In large part it's a way to earn future bragging rights by spotting talent on the way up, an opportunity to be able to say knowingly three or four years later that you saw so-and-so back then and knew right off he would be a star and hit the bigs some day.
The annual Jubilee of Dance put on by the Houston Ballet has some of the same appeal. Yes, you're going to see established dancers like principals Jared Matthews and Karina Gonzalez at the top of their form. But you're also going to see more of the others, the ones who maybe haven't had a chance to break out of the group of purple dancers in the story ballet you saw last year.
And you can be amazed.
This will be the third year Matthews is performing and he’s paired in two of the three acts with Gonzalez. The ballet is presenting everything from company premieres to excerpts from the classics. The program, split into three acts, runs a little over two hours, he says.
“It’s nice to be able to do this, hit a home run and then go back to the season run of The Nutcracker,” Matthews said.
So go for the home runs. And the future bragging rights. It's more than worth the trip.
One performance on December 2 at 7 p.m. at the Wortham Theater, 501 Texas. For information call 713-227-2787 or visit houstonballet.org. $35-$125.
Related Location
500 Texas
Houston, TX 77002
