Trip the Dark Fantastique with Juxtapose Arts' The Other Side

What does a zombie house party have in common with a ballet fantastique? You can find both in the Juxtapose Arts Collective Company’s unearthly program The Other Side, an evening of dance, from classical and contemporary to tap and jazz, that flirts with the supernatural and extraordinary.

Choreographer and Juxtapose Arts Community Outreach Director Cara Shanks says the company, founded by dancers and choreographers and only in its second season, will offer a little something for everyone in The Other Side, a fact born from necessity.

“We have four different choreographers, so we have to make [an idea] broad enough to make sure we’re all on the same page, but also not completely limiting what we want to do,” says Shanks. “I think I’m actually the one who said what if we do something that’s like, everything not on earth, and it just took flight from there.”