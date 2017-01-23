Kristin Chenoweth Adds Star Power To Smart Financial Centre's Gilded Line Up

EXPAND An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth celebrating The Art of Elegance Gian Andrea Di Stefano

Standing less than five feet tall, Kristin Chenoweth does not appear to be a dominating force. Yet, within a few seconds of listening to her classically trained vocal chords hitting notes that even Ludwig van Beethoven couldn't fathom, no one questions her capability.

Just on the heels of its door-busting debut, Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre is bringing the show-stopping star to celebrate her new album, The Art of Elegance.

Broadway’s blond bombshell plans to show what a modern-day diva can do, but she wants to make sure Houstonians are all involved in the fun too.

"I love to invite local singers to join me on stage, and sometimes I surprise a random audience member that I select that night in the show to join me on stage for a duet," the songstress says.

For any hopeful guest singers looking to earn that coveted spot, she’s performing songs from her album which plays heavily to the great American songbook and also showcases both her powerhouse vocal chords and some of her musical inspirations.

The chanteuse's album features songs like George Gershwin's "Someone to Watch Over Me," Harold Arlen's "Let's Fall in Love," Rodgers' and Hart's "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," Burt Bacharach's and Hal David's "A House Is Not a Home" and other memorable tunes.

She'll also pepper in some of her other hits with songs from both Broadway and popular recording artists.

“Musical theater fans are probably going to recognize ‘Popular’ from Wicked. I certainly love to surprise people, and I always change up my program, but Dolly Parton and Don Henley will be represented,” the songbird says.

With Chenoweth, looks can be deceiving, but her beauty queen-worthy visage shouldn't fool anyone into thinking she's just another pretty face. The tiny-yet-mighty warbler earned a master's degree in opera performance from Oklahoma City University. After graduation, she enchanted Broadway and television audiences with enough talent and versatility in her golden voice and acting chops to earn coveted statues from her industry peers.

She won a Tony Award for her role in 1999's You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, and she claimed an Emmy Award for her role in the television show Pushing Daisies. She also has been nominated for a Tony Award in her role as Wicked's Glinda the Good Witch and had a memorable turn on FOX's Glee as boozehound belter April Rhodes. The Hollywood Walk of Fame has included a star in her honor.

In case you can't make arrangements to see her in concert, there still might be a chance to spot the entertainer in and around the Houston area.

"I definitely plan on eating well and going shopping," she said. Keep your eyes peeled, dear readers. There might be a Chenoweth sighting on the horizon in one of our many fabulous stores and restaurants.

Chenoweth's appearance is another notch in the scorecard for Sugar Land's newly opened Smart Financial Centre. She joins the star-studded list of performers to open the entertainment venue with fanfare including comedian Jerry Seinfeld and the previously mentioned Eagles singer Henley. Guests who are lined up for the next few weeks include country crooner Reba McEntire on January 27, Sting on February 23 and several other dalliances that might tickle your fancy along the way.

The 200,000-square-foot venue will showcase dance performances, musicians, comedians and a bevy of other entertainers with more exciting acts sure to be announced over the next several months.

See Kristin Chenoweth on January 28 at 8 p.m. Smart Financial Centre is located at 18111 Lexington Blvd. For information, call 281-207-6278 or visit smartfinancialcentre.net. Tickets range from $75 to $125.

