LGBT Art Take The Stage With The Rainbow Unicorn Cabaret

Koomah, the self-described intersex-bodied trans/queer multidisciplinary grassroots artist, performer and part-time hermaphrodite unicorn, will curate the Rainbow Unicorn Cabaret. Ananta Photography

The unicorns have come out to play.



FrenetiCore is launching its newest show this weekend: the Rainbow Unicorn Cabaret. Staged at The Pilot on Navigation, the show serves as a celebration of love, life and community through LGBT-based performance art.

On three Saturdays - October 22, November 26 and December 24 - the Rainbow Unicorn Cabaret will feature a program of rotating performers and culminate in a midnight dance party on the main stage.

“I’m hoping to bring a variety of dance, live singing, drag and burlesque,” says Koomah, the show’s curator. Also expect live performance, short films, and the emcees playing games and interacting with the audience. Joining the entertainment is dance artist jhon r. stronks, who will resurrect his alter-ego Miss Understood to host the show.

Since the production touches both the GLBT community as well as the arts world, both artists bring heavy involvement in those spheres.

Koomah co-founded the Houston Intersex Society, is an active board member of the Transgender Foundation of American and the Houston Transgender Unity Committee, and was recently named by Mayor Turner to his LGBT Advisory Board.

jhon r. stronks’ choreography has been commissioned by The Houston Metropolitan Dance Center, Urban Souls Dance Company, The Houston Black Dance Festival, The South Dallas Dance Festival, Big Range Dance Festival, Mix Match Dance Festival, Core Performance Company, Highways Performance Space and PROJECT:MOTION. He also won a Houston Press 2014 MasterMind Award.

EXPAND Miss Understood, aka jhon r. stronks, will host the Rainbow Unicorn Cabaret. Rachel Cook

The seeds that bloomed into the Rainbow Unicorn Cabaret were planted when FrenetiCore introduced its short-lived Frenetic After Dark series three years ago. Koomah mentioned the production was not promoted so much as a queer show, yet it had a large number of queer performances.

This time around, the focus remains specifically on GLBT-themed art.

“It’s ours! It’s our show,” says Koomah, speaking about the need for LGBT-centric art. “We have drag shows, burlesque shows and film festivals, but we don’t have an all-in-one queer specific variety show, and that’s what we’re going for.”

The production fits comfortably well with FrenetiCore’s mission to transform and empower communities through innovative dance, theater, and visual art.

“Art is a way of communication, and there are a lot of things going on in our community that people want to talk about and present. This is an opportunity for that to happen, so I hope people can see that through the performance,” says Koomah.

Ranch Vamps is a special guest performer on Oct. 22 for the Rainbow Unicorn Cabaret - a LGBT-focused show. Sanch Vamps

Guest performers and DJs for each show will change each month. The inaugural show on October 22 will welcome Sanch Vamps, Miss Claire the Singing Ballerina Clown and Houston Gendermyn. The dance party will highlight the talents of Dj EStef, aka Stephanie Saint Sanchez, a Houston filmmaker and festival administrator.

FrenetiCore will announce November’s and December’s performers and DJs in the coming weeks.

One thing that needs no guessing is the age restriction. Koomah says this show is for ages 21 and up.

The Rainbow Unicorn Cabaret plays at 11 p.m. on October 22, November 26, and December 24 at the The Pilot on Navigation, 5102 Navigation. Tickets are $10. Visit freneticore.net for more information or to purchase tickets.

