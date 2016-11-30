menu


Magical Winter Lights Festival Amazes in Second Year

Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 11:37 a.m.
By Houston Press
The majestic Magical Winter Lights Festival returned to the Houston area this year and does not disappoint.

We shot a video at the festival to capture the spectacle of thousands of Chinese lanterns on display. Themed sets this year include a winter wonderland, a celebration of the Far East, a holiday market square and landmarks from around the world (including Houston).

In addition to the lantern display, Magical Winter Lights includes a carnival, expanded concession area (come hungry) and twice nightly performances by Chinese acrobats. The festival is inspired by Chinese lantern celebrations that date back 2,000 years.

Before you head out, note that this year's festival has moved to Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque. Magical Winter Lights runs seven days a week through January 8; from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The lanterns are turned on each day at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $13 to $22.

For more information, visit the festival website.

