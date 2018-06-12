Cloak & Dagger is Marvel’s Latest Marvel

When I first heard that they were going to make a series out of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger I thought, “Dear God, why?” My memory of the team is mostly jumbled up with their appearances in Spider-man comics back in the ‘90s and a whole lot of drug analogies that really didn’t age well. However, after catching previews during Siren I became more hopeful, and after one episode I can say it may be my favorite Marvel adaptation yet.

Cloak & Dagger is the story of two teens who are granted strange powers after a tragic accident energy rig accident (in the original comic it was the side effect of an experimental heroin forced on them by drug dealers… told you it didn’t age well). Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) is the criminal daughter of a scientist for Roxxon Oil who developed the ability to create hard light shards and pleasing visions in the accident that killed her father when she was a young child. She was saved from death by Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), who gained teleportation and dark vision projection in the incident. The two grew up separately, but maintain a mysterious connection that draws them together.

If I had to compare Cloak & Dagger to any other show it would be Orphan Black. Holt channels a lot of Tatiana Maslany’s Sarah Manning in her con-artist lifestyle and broken heart. She spends her days robbing rich people through seduction and sedatives in order to support herself and her mother, whose combination of substance use disorder and legal battles against Roxxon have turned into a shadow of a parent. Tandy is vulnerable and likable despite her cruelty, and you feel for her as she navigates a world that was shattered beyond her control.