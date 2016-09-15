Meet the Pep Band of the Houston Texans — Deep Steel Thunder
|
Standing tall for the Texans
Photo by Ozieren
From the very first season on, the Houston Texans have been supported by a band of horn players and percussionists who rev up the fans there for game day.
Lamar Burkhalter is the director of Deep Steel Thunder and his group of musicians, many of them business professionals and educators, gather at the home games to get the crowd going.
"We're exploring the musical side of football," Burkhalter says and it's clear from the audience faces that the band's enthusiasms are shared by the onlookers.
Get the Theater Newsletter
Get a rundown of upcoming theater events and ticket deals in Houston.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Russian Grand Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:00pm
-
Mamma Mia! (Touring)
TicketsThu., Oct. 6, 7:30pm
-
Plastic Cup Boyz
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:00pm
-
"True West"
TicketsThu., Sep. 15, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!