Meet the Pep Band of the Houston Texans — Deep Steel Thunder

How the Winning Strategy of Hal Mumme and Mike Leach Transformed Football


Meet the Pep Band of the Houston Texans — Deep Steel Thunder

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 6:30 a.m.
By Houston Press
Standing tall for the Texans
Standing tall for the Texans
Photo by Ozieren
From the very first season on, the Houston Texans have been supported by a band of horn players and percussionists who rev up the fans there for game day. 

Lamar Burkhalter is the director of Deep Steel Thunder and his group of musicians, many of them business professionals and educators, gather at the home games to get the crowd going. 

"We're exploring the musical side of football," Burkhalter says and it's clear from the audience faces that the band's enthusiasms are shared by the onlookers. 

