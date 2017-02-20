Models Flock To Houston For SI Swimsuit Issue Party and Festival

Models, athletes and celebrities stuck around Houston after the Super Bowl for Sports Illustrated's Vibes party to celebrate the release of the magazine's annual swimsuit issue.

Kate Upton, who appeared on the cover of the issue for the third time, was one of many models who walked the red carpet at Post HTX Saturday evening. Others included Chrissy Teigan, Nina Agdal, Hailey Clauson, Hannah Jeter, Ashley Graham, Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington, Kelly Gale, Lais Ribeiro, Mia Kang, Myla Dalbesio and Vita Sidorkina — as well as Christie Brinkley, who first appeared on the cover of the swimsuit issue in 1981.

The event, which was spread out over two days, also included food from award-winning local chefs including Chris Shepherd (Underbelly), Tyson Cole (Uchi and UchiKo), Hugh Acheson (Five & Ten) Chef Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner (Pass & Provisions). Miguel and Diplo gave musical performances.

