menu

Models Flock To Houston For SI Swimsuit Issue Party and Festival


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Models Flock To Houston For SI Swimsuit Issue Party and Festival

Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:09 a.m.
By Houston Press
A A

Models, athletes and celebrities stuck around Houston after the Super Bowl for Sports Illustrated's Vibes party to celebrate the release of the magazine's annual swimsuit issue.

Kate Upton, who appeared on the cover of the issue for the third time, was one of many models who walked the red carpet at Post HTX Saturday evening. Others included Chrissy Teigan, Nina Agdal, Hailey Clauson, Hannah Jeter, Ashley Graham, Bianca Balti, Danielle Herrington, Kelly Gale, Lais Ribeiro, Mia Kang, Myla Dalbesio and Vita Sidorkina — as well as Christie Brinkley, who first appeared on the cover of the swimsuit issue in 1981.

The event, which was spread out over two days, also included food from award-winning local chefs including Chris Shepherd (Underbelly), Tyson Cole (Uchi and UchiKo), Hugh Acheson (Five & Ten) Chef Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner (Pass & Provisions). Miguel and Diplo gave musical performances.

Houston Press

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >