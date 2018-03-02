A Penguin Walked Into My Office Today and No This Isn't the Start of a Joke

So what did you do today?

I had a penguin come to my office. A live one. A 3-year-old male penguin that jumped and waddled and enthralled everyone at the Houston Press who all came over to see him.

In a genius marketing move as part of a promotion of what they have available during Spring Break, the folks from Moody Gardens came over from Galveston Island to the mainland today, bringing with them San Juan. The young Humboldt penguin could make the trip because he's a subtropical kind of penguin from the Chile area who can tolerate temperatures up to 100 degrees.