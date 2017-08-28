Murder By the Book Aims to Soothe Hurricane-Tossed Houstonians

Photo by HP Staff

Murder by the Book, the West U. hub for aspiring literary sleuths and anyone else who just enjoys a good yarn, pulled through Harvey weekend relatively intact, so Monday it’s decided to pay its good fortune forward. Barring any more ill meteorological turns, from noon to 6 p.m. the frequent site of author signings and other bibliophile-geared soirees will offer free coffee, wi-fi, charging stations and restrooms to anyone who stops by.

“Please pass this along for those who have lost electricity, or who just need a break from sitting home in the rain,” the store said Sunday evening in an email statement.

“[We have] a few damp places where water came in, but it is minimal compared to what we expected,” the email added. “All of the homes of the MBTB staff are currently dry and we all have power. We're of course all still watching the weather, and have a few rough days ahead, but so far we feel very fortunate. Stay safe, be kind, and we hope to see you tomorrow.”

Murder By the Book is located at 2342 Bissonnet or on the Web at murderbooks.com.

