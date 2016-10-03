Need a Halloween or Ren Fest Costume? Get Thee to HGO's Costume Sale

EXPAND Arrive at noon on October 8, and choose from these and more than 7,000 items (costumes, props and accessories) during Houston Grand Opera's costume sale. Photo by Summer Nguyen at Houston Grand Opera

When we heard that Houston Grand Opera was opening the vault to sell more than 7,000 fabulous items from its warehouse, our minds started racing. Which costumes? Might we find the mermaid's tail from Rusalka, the fur and leather garb from Siegfried, or maybe the child-sized Fox get-up from The Little Prince?

Are these galactic trees from HGO's 2015 production of The Little Prince up for grabs? Photo by Brett Coomer

Big or small, pint-sized or adult, with a warehouse sale this big there's bound to be something on everybody's "must-have" list. Not only will we have first crack at costumes, we'll find vintage clothing, shoes and hats, plus all sorts of fabric and props. Might we even find that Austin-Healey car that helped Count Almaviva make his grand entrance in The Marriage of Figaro?

OK, so maybe we're getting a little ahead of ourselves. Perhaps none of these exact costumes will be up for sale, but HGO is known for working with award-winning designers and costumers.

This leather and fur garb from HGO's 2016 production of Richard Wagner's Siegfried would look great at the Texas Renaissance Fair, and your horn might even attract a dragon. Photo by Lynn Lane

Parking is available onsite, and they'll accept cash and credit cards (only). Prices range from $1 to $150.

"From headdresses for Cleopatra to Shakespearean doublets, from royal capes and crowns to kimonos and wedding dresses, there is something for everyone."



The Houston Grand Opera costume sale runs from noon to 4 p.m. on October 8 at the Houston Grand Opera Warehouse, 1977 Tellepsen.

