Houston Symphony Names New Executive Director and CEO

Are California and Texas like BFFs?

At least it seems that way given today's announcement that John Mangum, who most recently served as president and artistic director of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and who before that was director of artistic planning for the San Francisco Symphony is the new executive director and CEO of the Houston Symphony.

Mangum replaces Mark C. Hanson who stepped down from his Houston duties in July 2017 to lead the San Francisco Symphony. Talk about synergy.