menu

Nixon in China Returns to the Houston Grand Opera

Come in From the Cold and Check Out These Houston Theater Offerings


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Nixon in China Returns to the Houston Grand Opera

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
A scene from a previous production of Nixon in China.
A scene from a previous production of Nixon in China.
Photo by Michael Cooper
A A

Scott Hendricks was driving down Green Mountain Road in San Antonio when he got a call from Houston Grand Opera's Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers asking him if he'd like to sing the Richard Nixon role in Nixon in China.

Hendricks replied quickly in the affirmative. He'd never sung it before but he knew it was a very highly thought of piece of modern opera. “The music is great and the libretto is fantastic. It’s hard to believe it was John Adams’ first opera. I think it’s just a work of genius.”

And so, Hendricks will be center stage in Houston once again shortly with Andriana Chuchman as his wife Pat in honor of its 30th anniversary of composer Adams’ story of the president’s historic visit to China in 1972.

“I’m just trying to find the physicality of it,” said Hendricks when interviewed in early rehearsals, adding that he watched Frost/Nixon (the movie made from the play) as research.

Upcoming Events

As far as learning the music goes, Hendricks says "As far as the harmonic structure goes, it's not too tricky." A great piece weds the text and the music perfectly and this piece does that.

Performances are scheduled for January 20-28 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wortham Center, 500 Texas. Sung in English with projected text. Running time just under three hours with one intermission. For information call 713-228-6737 or visit houstongrandopera.org. $15-$354.

Margaret Downing
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its print and online publications. An award-winning journalist, in addition to editing, she frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Wortham Theater Center
More Info
More Info

500 Texas
Houston, TX 77002

713-237-1439

www.worthamcenter.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >