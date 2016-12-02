menu

Nominations Needed Now For Next Year's MasterMind Award Winners

World AIDS Day: A Reason to Remember December 1


Friday, December 2, 2016 at 1:10 p.m.
By Margaret Downing
One of the winning groups last January — Moores Opera Center at the University of Houston
Photo by Jeff Myers
As this year ends, we're getting ready for the 9th annual Houston Press MasterMind Awards to be handed out at the end of January 2017.

So, as always, we need your help in selecting three recipients who will be recognized at next year's Artopia event, a celebration of the arts scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter.

Remember, this is not a lifetime achievement award or a popularity contest, but recognition of what people are doing now to make Houston a better place artistically and in terms of its culture. Awards in the past have gone to visual artists, dancers, musicians, filmmakers and photographers to name just a few.

Winners receive a plaque and a $2,000 no-strings-attached check.

And if you'd like to attend Artopia visit our presale website.. Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Send your nominations for the MasterMind Awards to artsblog@houstonpress.com. Explain briefly why you think an individual or group deserves the award. And feel free to include links to any examples of their work. Deadline for nominations is December 30, 2016. A panel of judges will make the final selection.

Margaret Downing
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its print and online publications. An award-winning journalist, in addition to editing, she frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Use Current Location

Winter Street Studios

miles
Winter Street Studios
More Info
More Info

2101 Winter St.
Houston, TX 77007

713-862-0082

www.winterstreetstudios.net

