A Catwalk To Remember At The Houston Arboretum

From public pools to the High Line in New York City, even that time Tommy Hilfiger crafted a makeshift lagoon; the creativity of the fashion world trickles from the catwalk to the art of the show surrounding. Houston, you're up. Manuel Reuter, and his newly formed production company, When Worlds Collide Productions, aims to change the game as far as fashion shows go in town.

At his first show this past January, set in an abandoned rice silo, llamas, fire dancers and aerialists performed alongside models down the runway; and his next promises to provoke murmurs even moreso. Reuter describes his first show as "industry colliding with fashion," and now his second as, "nature colliding with fashion." Sounds like Versailles is back. Well, let's hope so.

Poco the Llama at When Worlds Collide Fashion Show held January 11th. Photo courtesy of Manuel Reuter

On June 28 at the Houston Arboretum, one trail in particular will be the setting of an 180-foot catwalk that will host a single row of 250 guests one side, on the other, a serene forest backdrop. Models, wearing square platforms, will dodge natural armadillo holes as you, I or the Buffalo Soldiers long ago would have. Reuter is adamant about leaving the smallest footprint possible, with no more than 20 people setting up or dressing in one area at a time.