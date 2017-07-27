menu

Death Haunts a Funeral Home In Pilot Dance Project's Requiem


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Death Haunts a Funeral Home In Pilot Dance Project's Requiem

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Natalie de la Garza
Jennifer Mabus tells “the different stories that people bring to a funeral home” in Requiem.
Jennifer Mabus tells “the different stories that people bring to a funeral home” in Requiem.
Photo by Lynn Lane
A A

When dance-maker Jennifer Mabus heard that EaDo’s historic Morales Funeral Home, the first Hispanic-owned mortuary in Houston, was available for a site-specific work, she had an admittedly surprising reaction.

“That’s pretty perfect,” she recalls saying with a laugh.

Newlyweds Felix and Angela Morales (he from a family of morticians) moved from San Antonio to Houston in 1931 to open their groundbreaking business on Canal Street, which at the time met a very specific need.

“There was still quite a bit of segregation and racism in Texas, and a lot of Mexican funerals were happening in garages and places like that,” says Mabus. “So this created a space – they were pioneers in that, creating a space – for Mexican-American families to have their services.”

In Requiem, the first work presented by the Pilot Dance Project since leaving the Pilot on Navigation space earlier this year, Mabus will tell not only the Morales family story, which she calls “remarkable,” but also “the different stories that people bring to a funeral home.”

Upcoming Events

Each of the six performances of Requiem is capped at 25 audience members, and each performer will act as a guide, leading groups of two or three around the house, stories unfolding around them through solos, duets, trios and ensembles; some on the porch, in the entryway or chapel, and some that can happen anywhere. Each dancer is also creating a story of their own, about someone they miss or something that’s gone, that they will personally dance for their group.

“[Audience members] may see part of one dance and part of another dance or they may choose just to watch one whole dance,” says Mabus. They can also engage in small tasks, like placing a candle or writing a memory. Or, if anyone finds themselves feeling overwhelmed, as Mabus found herself feeling when she first walked through the house, they can experience Requiem from the porch.

“I was not prepared for the sense memories that happen when you walk into a space like that,” admits Mabus. “I was going back to stories of my grandmother’s funeral, so there’ll be a strong sense memory connection for people as they walk through.”

That said, though the piece explores grief and the practices of grieving, Mabus stresses that Requiem is neither emotionally manipulative nor macabre; in fact, she’s felt guided by those sense memories to create something she hopes audiences will find warm. “I’m going with the idea [that] the story is not over – in whatever way you choose to believe that to be. [I’m] going with the idea that there’s hope in all of these stories, and that there’s comfort.”

Performances of Requiem are scheduled for 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 8 p.m. on August 5 at the Morales Funeral Home, 2901 Canal. For information, visit artful.ly/store/events/12198. $16 to $20.

Natalie de la Garza
Natalie is a contributing writer who adores all things pop culture and longs to know everything there is to know about the Houston arts and culture scene.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >