Managing Modern Tech Makes Today's Parents The Greatest Generation. Sorry, Grandpa.

Raising kids is, by any standard of measurement, a huge pain in the ass. You spend the early months preventing the gurgling suicide machine’s untimely demise, and then buckle the f*ck up. Next comes toilet training, then faking your home address to send them to a decent school, forcing them to join activities that might earn them a college scholarship (lol), mocking their teen angst, and finally, kicking them out of the house to go to college only to have them return once they’ve procured their Bachelor's degree in Art History (focus on 16th Century Mannerism).

And while those challenges have been applicable to just about any child for the last several decades, every generation of parenting brings its own particular set of horrors. For example, a hundred years ago the likelihood of a child dying from smallpox — or polio, or fighting Germans — was not insignificant. Health-wise, it’s never been a better time to have a baby, so am I really arguing that the challenges of raising a child today rival those of the era of 20 percent child mortality? Of course I am.

For you see, modern parents are blazing new trails is the terrifying realm of technology. The number of devices, toys, and appliances requiring at least a baseline level of tech savvy has never been higher, and they're growing by the day. Your parents' parents may have had to make a weeks' worth of meals out of potatoes, but they never had to endure the privations of a Christmas Eve 1.5 volt battery run.