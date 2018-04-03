Taxes Aren't Due Till April 17, So Time to Enjoy Houston's Wackiness on Wheels

Local artist/muralist Robynn Sanders created this meticulously painted Saint Arnold '59 Caddy. Last year's parade marshal Cheech Marin proudly displayed a ginormous "art car doobie" while riding in this stunner.

Wallflowers and shrinking violets have no business in this annual spectacle. The Houston Art Car Parade is a place for extroverts to shine in a colorful art-meets-engineering display of just about anything that rolls. Sure, many entries started life as factory issue automobiles, but we've also seen bicycles, unicycles, skates, Barcaloungers and all sorts of otherworldly creatures.

What's new this year is that the parade start has moved back to Allen Parkway before rolling into downtown along Smith Street. It's hard to top last year's Cheech Marin as parade marshal but they've done it, tapping NASA astronaut Dr. Jeanette Epps. She'll take a break from her work supporting the crews of the International Space Station to climb into artist Jim Robertson's Jet Car, a perennial favorite.

Related Stories Cheech Marin Picks '59 Caddy to Lead Houston Art Car Parade

The creative genius behind that iconic 1959 Cadillac, artist/muralist Robynn Sanders, says it's not unusual for her to spend 200 hours painting an art car, and that she even included silver and gold leaf on the Saint Arnold Caddy.