Ira Glass Turns the Tables to Tell His Own Story During Houston Stop

Ira Glass — creator, producer and host of This American Life — is stopping in Houston to share lessons from his life and career in storytelling. He won't be accompanied by dancers (this time), but we've got you covered before the show.

For those of us who keep the radio tuner locked on News 88.7, there's an art to planning road trips around those sweet spots in programming. Saturdays are always a high point with their back-to-back trifecta of Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, This American Life and The Moth Radio Hour.

This American Life's winning formula of themed storytelling seems to have universal appeal, and the radio show/podcast now has more than 600 episodes under its belt, is heard by 2.2 million listeners each week, and has even inspired Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to turn one of the stories into a mini-musical. Even if the stars aren't in alignment with running errands, plans B and C are the Wednesday night broadcast or to catch it on iTunes; it's usually one of the top five podcasts.

Now Ira Glass; the creator, host and producer of This American Life; is ready to tell his own story and share lessons from his life and career. He's coming to Houston courtesy of Society for the Peforming Arts with a one night program, Seven Things I've Learned — An Evening with Ira Glass.