Invest in AppleCare Before Illusionist Adam Trent Comes to Houston

To be forewarned is to be forearmed. Illusionist Adam Trent just might ask to borrow an iPhone when his tour stops in Houston, but don't be surprised if he gives it a whack with a hammer, throws it in an industrial-strength blender (sporting a Microsoft logo, no less), adds water, and pushes the button for mass destruction.

Trent says the trick he performed on television's Ellen is a good example of the kind of show he's bringing to the Bayou City, with tons of audience interaction planned for The Illusionists Present The Magic of Adam Trent, brought to Houston audiences by the Society for the Performing Arts.

Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your iPhone because The Illusionists Present The Magic of Adam Trent is coming to Houston. © Photo by Matt Christine

We first noticed Trent on America's Got Talent as one of the cast members in Broadway's best-selling magic show, The Illusionists, where he seemingly teleported across the stage in a whiz-bang-boom fusion of technology, illusion and fast-paced showmanship (he was The Futurist).