The Bell Tolls For Today's Little Monsters at Art Factory in Houston

Colton Berry portrays the beleaguered hunchback Quasimodo in the boy meets girl, boy loses girl musical, The Hunchback of Notre Dame , presented by Art Factory.

Long before Lady Gaga and her rallying cry for acceptance, love and respect for all little monsters, French novelist Victor Hugo — in his own fashion — spoke up for the disenfranchised and misunderstood. Both The Hunchback of Notre Dame (with its grotesque bell-ringer and ostracized gypsies) and Les Misérables (which Hugo wrote after having witnessed the arrest of a starving bread thief) have stood the test of time, later adapted for film, television and musical theater.

For its second production of 2018, Art Factory is premiering Houston's first professional presentation of the musical, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, though they tell us it's been performed locally in academic settings. And who better to portray the main protagonist Quasimodo — a sequestered hunchback who is practically deaf — than actor Colton Berry, who knocked it out of the park as the half feral Bat Boy in 2016?

"The message of quality and acceptance is so true, constantly spoken in the show; it hasn’t changed," says Berry. "Trying to find a level playing ground for all humans."