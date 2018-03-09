Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park is a Walkable Feast of Culture and Art

Art Colony Association, Inc. produces the Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the spring and the Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the fall.

Green Acres' power couple, Oliver Wendell Douglas and Lisa Douglas, couldn't seem to agree on anything. On the popular '60s television show he longed for the great outdoors while she wanted to be in the big city, but even they would have found common ground with the popular Bayou City Art Festival.

Art Colony Association, Inc. sets up shop in Memorial Park in the spring and downtown in the fall, and each venue offers something unique for this walkable feast of art and culture.

"It changes the vibe and the feel. Downtown is much more urban and Memorial Park in the spring is a beautiful Houston tradition," says Sara Eakens, Art Colony's program and volunteer director. "We’ll have just about 300 artists for Memorial Park and it’s just one big loop at Memorial Park; very walkable, very accessible. We’ll have food trucks, vendors, surprises around every corner, entertainment."