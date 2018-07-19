Bill Burr Isn’t Here for the PC Crowd

Like many a high-profile industries, stand-up comedy is perhaps under a greater microscope than ever. Between social media, 24-hour news and the like, people are more easily offended than ever, or at the very least, far more vocal about it.

Bill Burr, one of the hottest comics in the stand-up game today, doesn’t really have time for this, and he sure isn’t going to alter his set to accommodate people’s sensitivities. Houstonians can find out firsthand when Burr plays a set at Revention Music Center on Thursday, July 26 and another the following night.

“I’ve gotta be honest, literally 100,000 people may be into this ridiculousness, but it doesn’t take a large group of people to move the needle anymore,” Burr said on a recent phone call. “Everyone has to Tweet at the same time about the same thing, it starts trending, and then everyone acts like the sky is falling … People are easily offended, and what’s going on is so many people are out there trying to get other people to click on their websites or social media accounts. The stories of people being outraged need to stop.”

This mindset is what has made Burr both a critical and commercial favorite, but also a popular figure among his comedic brethren. Burr’s no-holds-barred, pull-no-punches approach has certainly turned off certain audience members in the past, but it has cultivated a far larger fanbase along the way.